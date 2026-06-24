Antioch Police Lieutenant Mellone graduates from leadership institute

Antioch Police Lt. Michael Mellone with (left) course coordinator, retired Cypress, California Police Chief Jackie Gomez-Whiteley and Dean Dave Sprott during his graduation ceremony from the Executive Leadership Institute on Saturday, June 13, 2026. Photo source: Antioch PD

By Antioch Police Department

Congratulations to Lieutenant Michael Mellone on graduating from the 2026 Executive Leadership Institute (ELI) on Saturday, June 13, 2026!

We are proud to recognize Lieutenant Mellone for successfully completing this prestigious leadership program, a partnership between the California Police Chiefs Association (CPCA) and the Drucker School of Management at Claremont Graduate University.

For those who know Mike, this accomplishment comes as no surprise. Throughout his career, he has consistently demonstrated a commitment to learning, growth, and leading by example. Whether mentoring officers, supporting his peers, or serving our community, he approaches every challenge with professionalism, integrity, and a genuine desire to make those around him better.

The Executive Leadership Institute is an intensive 14-day program that brings together law enforcement leaders from across California to develop the skills, vision, and leadership strategies needed to guide their organizations into the future. Graduating from this program is a significant achievement and a reflection of the dedication required to continuously grow as a leader.

According to the CPCA website, curriculum of this program encompasses a wide range of key topics in a Drucker inspired learning environment where the principles of management consultant, educator and author, Peter F. Drucker are imbued with a law enforcement perspective. Some of these topics include: Application of Drucker Principles to your Organization, Managing and Communicating the Police Brand to the Public, Teams in Organizations: Developing a Culture of Collaboration and Leadership, Leadership Decision Making: Introduction to Decision Science and Evidence-Based Decision Making, Creating an Exemplary Policing Organization, Changing Culture in a Police Organization: A New Path for Modern Policing; Leading Through Conflict and Diversity, Women in Leadership: Issues Facing Men and Women, Creating and Maintaining the High Reliability Organization, and Policing and Social Influence, and more.

Lt. Mellone’s investment in his professional development benefits not only our department, but also the community we serve. We are fortunate to have leaders who are committed to excellence and who never stop striving to improve themselves and those around them.

Please join us in congratulating Lieutenant Mellone on this well-deserved accomplishment. We are excited to see the continued positive impact of his leadership in the years ahead.

Congratulations, Mike! We are proud of you.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



Lt Mike Mellone ELI grad 2026

