100 Years Strong: Safeway celebrates a Century serving Northern California

Oldest Safeway in California operating continuously at same location since 1954, 2020 Market Street in San Francisco. Photos: Safeway

Marks commitment to community, innovation and fresh food with weeklong promotions

Centennial Shuffle Week: June 24–30; Donating $100K to Nor Cal nonprofits

Win prizes in the 100th Anniversary Celebration Promotion Sweepstakes

By Kent Streeb, Director of Public Affairs & Communications, Safeway Northern California Division

PLEASANTON, Calif. — Safeway is proudly celebrating 100 years of serving Northern California communities, marking a milestone that began in 1926 and continues today. Through 262 stores spanning Northern California, Safeway acts as a community hub — a place where neighbors connect, families shop, and communities come together — just as it did a century ago.

“Safeway is woven into the fabric of neighborhoods, bringing generations of families together around the table to share in the joy of food,” said Kelly Mullin, President of Safeway’s Northern California Division. “We have evolved alongside the communities we serve while remaining grounded in our commitment to fresh, locally sourced produce, quality products, and the friendliest shopping experience. Reaching this 100-year milestone is a remarkable achievement attributable to the incredible loyalty of our customers.”

A lasting symbol of Safeway NorCal’s legacy is its oldest store still in continuous operation, located at 2020 Market Street in San Francisco. The store first opened its doors in 1954 and has served the community at its current site for 72 years, reflecting Safeway’s deep and enduring roots in Northern California’s neighborhoods.

Centennial Shuffle Week: June 24–30

To celebrate its 100th year, Safeway is kicking off the “Centennial Shuffle,” inviting customers in the region to experience a week of fun and interactive in-store activities. At 8am, 10am, noon, 4pm and 6pm daily, when prompted, shoppers can find and line up at a Centennial Shuffle logo and number on store floors for a chance to win prizes ranging from grocery credits to giveaways, including two new SUVs! Additional activities include customer appreciation moments, tastings, discounts and surprises across stores.

100th Anniversary Celebration Promotion Sweepstakes

We’re celebrating 100 years in a special way! Shop, earn 4x Points & redeem Points for a chance to win in the 100 Year Sweepstakes. Redeem points for a chance to win one of two Toyota RAV4 Hybrid vehicles, a Monterey Bay Weekend Excursion for Two and one of 100 $500 Gift Cards.

Points that have been earned prior to the Promotion Period that began on April 29, 2026, will be eligible also. Points for Point Entries (defined below) must be redeemed by 11:59 PM MT on August 25, 2026.

Earn 1 Point for every $1 you spend on groceries. Earn 2 Points for every $1 you spend on gift cards. Earn 1 Point for every $1 you spend on qualifying pharmacy purchases.

See more, here. See Official Sweepstakes Rules.

$100K to Area Nonprofits

To mark 100 years of helping our communities fight hunger, the Safeway Foundation is donating $100,000 total — $25,000 each — to four of Northern California’s oldest hunger relief organizations: Second Harvest Food Bank Santa Cruz County (1972), F.I.S.H. of the Santa Rosa Area (1972), Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano (1975), and Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services (1976).

Safeway Firsts and Innovation

Since 1926, Safeway has pioneered innovations that have improved the shopping experience and helped shape the grocery industry:

1926 : Merger of Skaggs United and Sam Seelig Stores leads Skaggs outlets in Northern California to operate under the Safeway banner

: Merger of Skaggs United and Sam Seelig Stores leads Skaggs outlets in Northern California to operate under the Safeway banner 1926 : Safeway name derives from stores only accepting cash, instead of credit, as the “safe way” to shop with fiscal prudence

: Safeway name derives from stores only accepting cash, instead of credit, as the “safe way” to shop with fiscal prudence 1929: Launches Lucerne, one of the industry’s earliest private-label brands

Launches Lucerne, one of the industry’s earliest private-label brands 1940: Begins sourcing produce directly from local growers to deliver fresher products faster

Begins sourcing produce directly from local growers to deliver fresher products faster 1940: Introduces parking lots at stores, one of the first grocers to do so.

Introduces parking lots at stores, one of the first grocers to do so. 1950s: Pioneers the modern checkstand, improving convenience and efficiency

Pioneers the modern checkstand, improving convenience and efficiency 1971: Introduces nutrition labeling ahead of federal requirements

Introduces nutrition labeling ahead of federal requirements 2001: Launches home delivery, paving the way for today’s online shopping

Safeway Across Northern California & Northern Nevada

Safeway proudly serves communities at locations in the following counties:

Contra Costa, 28, Alameda, 33, Amador, 1, Butte, 4, Churchill, 1, Del Norte, 1, El Dorado, 8, Fresno, 4, Humboldt, 4, Lake, 2, Lassen, 1, Madera, 1, Marin, 9, Mendocino, 3, Mineral, 1, Monterey, 9, Napa, 3, Nevada County, CA, 3, Northern Nevada, 9, Pershing, 1, Placer, 12, Plumas, 1, Sacramento, 17, San Benito, 1, San Francisco, 15 (including longest continuously operating store at 2020 Market Street), San Joaquin, 7, San Mateo, 20, Santa Clara, 39, Santa Cruz, 7, Shasta, 4, Solano, 7, Sonoma, 15, Stanislaus, 2, Tehama, 1, Tuolumne, 1, Yolo, 2.

About Safeway

Safeway is one of the most well-recognized grocery retail brands with a long-standing reputation for quality and service, proudly serving Northern California since 1926. Today, the company operates over 285 stores across Northern California, Nevada, and Hawaii, under four banners, including Andronico’s, Safeway, Pak N’ Save, and Vons. In 2025, the

Safeway Northern California Division donated more than $55 million in food and financial support to charitable organizations in the communities it serves. Safeway Northern California is a division of Albertsons Companies.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



Safeway early storefront & meat & deli staff





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Centennial Shuffle





Safeway 100 Years logo





Safeway old & modern

