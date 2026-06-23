Donated laptops, other equipment stolen from Antioch tutoring center

Laptops and electronic equipment were stolen from the RRTH Learning Center last week. Photo: RRTH Learning Center

Police investigating, public asked for help

Fundraisers Sunday, June 28th and online

By RRTH Learning Center & RR Ministries

Our organization, RR Transitional Housing Learning Center, helps more than 250 students in Contra Costa County and we have been recently burglarized. They stole 40 Chromebooks from our kids.

Between Thursday, June 18, 2026, after 4:00 PM and Friday, June 19, before 6:00 PM, our location at 512 W. 2nd Street in Antioch was broken into. During the burglary, all of the Chromebooks donated by the Antioch Rotary Club were stolen.

These Chromebooks were used daily in our free tutoring program, youth job readiness program, homework support services, reading intervention activities, and educational workshops. Every service we provide is offered at no cost, making these resources vital for the children, youth, and families we serve.

In addition to the Chromebooks, our livestream equipment, personal laptops, and other devices were also taken.

We are also addressing attempts to access our financial and communication platforms, including Venmo, PayPal, email and banking-related accounts. We have taken immediate steps to secure our systems, filed a police report, and are working with law enforcement.

Our hearts are heavy. These resources helped children learn, complete homework, build confidence, and prepare for their futures.

We are asking for the community’s help. If you were near 512 W. 2nd Street in Antioch between June 18 and June 19 and saw anything suspicious, have information about this incident, or notice someone attempting to sell multiple Chromebooks or other electronic equipment, please contact us or local law enforcement.

According to Antioch Police Lt. Mike Mellone, a report was taken and the burglary is under investigation.

While this is heartbreaking, it will not stop our mission. We remain committed to serving our community and providing free programs to the children, youth and families who depend on them.

As we prepare for our summer programs, we urgently need your help replacing these essential resources so we can continue providing free services to the hundreds of students and families who rely on us each year.

Every donation, no matter the size, helps us move one step closer to restoring these vital programs. If you are unable to donate, sharing our story with others is equally appreciated.

Visit the GoFundMe page at www.gofundme.com/f/support-rr-transitional-housings-mission or contribute through Zelle or PayPal.

In addition, a fundraiser will be held on Sunday afternoon, June 28th at our location beginning at 2:00 p.m. (See fliers)

Together, we can turn this setback into a story of hope, resilience and community support.

Thank you for your prayers, encouragement, standing with our students, families and community, and your support during this difficult time.

For more information about RRTH Learning Centers visit https://rrth.org and about Ministerios Rey De Reyes visit https://rrministriesantioch.com.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



RR Learning Center students & Chromebooks 2





Students with Chromebooks





RR Learning Ctr FR





RRTH Learning Center donation flier





RR Learning Center theft & tutoring

