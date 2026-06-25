Team Jesus Outreach Ministries to hold fundraiser concert June 26

By Team Jesus Outreach Ministries

Join Team Jesus Outreach Ministries and Nate Banks for an unforgettable evening of faith, music, and community!

The Walk in the Light Fundraiser Concert brings our community together in worship and hope. Your registration helps Team Jesus Outreach Ministries extend faith-filled support to neighbors facing hunger, hardship, and isolation.

Enjoy live gospel music, heartfelt testimonies, and a welcoming space to celebrate God’s love. Every ticket helps fuel our outreach—from food and basic supplies to encouragement for families in need.

Friday, June 26

5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Royal Banquet Halls & Event Center

509 W. Second Street, downtown Rivertown, Antioch, CA 94509

Featuring performances by:

Nate Banks

JM3

St. Saconni

Pastor Keith Smith & Unified Praise Choir

SB Tone the Berean

Tickets at the Door:

Adults: $20

Kids Under 10: $5

Raffle Tickets: 5 for $20

Food & Snacks Included

All proceeds benefit Team Jesus Outreach Ministries. Bring your family and friends for a night of inspiration, worship, and amazing music.

For tickets and more information about the concert visit Walk in the light fundraiser concert.



Team Jesus Concert 06-26-26

