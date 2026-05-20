Woman’s Club of Antioch announces winners of writing contest

Winners of the GFWC Woman’s Club of Antioch 2026 Writing Contest are (Left to Right) Natalia Saucedo (5th grade/Kimball) 3rd place; Marcus Hamilton (4th grade/Orchard Park) 2nd place; Aissatu Diallo (5th grade/Mno Grant) 2nd place; Madeline Cortes (4th grade/Fremont) 1st place; Hayley Corado (4th grade/Marsh) 3rd place and Alyssa Bennett (5th grade/Mno Grant) 1st place. Photo: GFWC WCA

Theme: Antioch Through My Eyes

By Terri Hamilton, GFWC Woman’s Club of Antioch

The GFWC Woman’s Club of Antioch hosted an award ceremony and ice cream social on May 7, 2026, recognizing the winners of the “Antioch Through My Eyes” writing contest.

The district-wide contest invited all fourth and fifth grade students in Antioch Unified School District to share their perspectives, creativity, and voices through writing. The program was designed to support local schools while giving students a meaningful opportunity to express themselves and write with purpose.

Winners were selected in each grade level, with first ($100), second ($50), and third ($25) place awards presented to top essays. In addition, one student from each participating class was recognized with a special “Top of the Class” ($10) award.

The ceremony was held at the Woman’s Clubhouse and brought together students, their families, teachers, principals, board members to celebrate the young writers’ achievements. The event concluded with an ice cream social in honor of all participants.

The winners are:

4th Grade:

1st prize– Madeline Cortes, Fremont

2nd prize– Marcus Hamilton, Orchard Park

3rd prize– Hayley Corado, Marsh

5th Grade:

1stt prize– Alyssa Bennett, Mno Grant

2nd prize– Aissatu Diallo, Mno Grant

3rd prize–Natalia Saucedo, Kimball

“Top of the Class” Award

Fremont—Nehemias Bueso/ 4th grade; Grant—Albertha Kolaco/5th grade; Kimball—Yahir Camacho/4th grade and Noah Sarabia/5th grade; London—Chiara Guisadio/4th grade; Marsh—Ezeuiel Escobar/4th grade; Mission—Angel Gibbs/5th grade; Muir—La’Riyana Mayfield/5th grade; Orchard Park—Mia Ramirez/4th grade and Alexa Colmenares/4th grade; Sutter—Ella Garringer/4th grade.

About the GFWC Woman’s Club of Antioch

In 1902, 11 of the 15 ladies founded the Woman’s Club of Antioch and pledged: “To improve and beautify the town, to do any business which shall promote the educational industrial benevolent, social or political welfare of its members or the community at large.” For m ore information visit www.gfwcwomansclubofantioch.org.



Woman’s Club of Antioch Writing Contest Winners

