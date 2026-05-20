Practice restraint: Seat belt safety at the forefront of CHP Memorial Day Holiday Enforcement Period May 22-25

During National Click It or Ticket campaign May 18–31

By Jaime Coffee, Director of Communications, CHP Office of Media Relations

SACRAMENTO— Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, bringing increased traffic on roads across California as families travel to destinations and gatherings.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is preparing for the holiday weekend by launching a Holiday Enforcement Period (HEP) from Friday, May 22, at 6 p.m., through Monday, May 25, at 11:59 p.m. During this period, CHP officers will conduct targeted enforcement to identify reckless drivers and emphasize proper seat belt use for drivers and passengers.

While the national seatbelt usage rate remains above 90%, 2024 data shows that not wearing a seat belt continues to contribute to preventable deaths on California’s roads.

A seat belt can be the difference between walking away from a crash and never making it home.

From May 18–31, the California Highway Patrol will participate in the national Click It or Ticket campaign with increased seat belt enforcement. Officers will be stopping drivers and passengers who are not properly buckled up.

Too many lives are lost each year because someone chose not to wear a seat belt. In a crash, being ejected from a vehicle is often deadly, and airbags alone are not enough to protect you.

Buckle up correctly every trip:

Shoulder belt across your chest

Lap belt low across your hips

Never behind your back or under your arm

Learn more: www.nhtsa.gov/SeatBelts

“Wearing a seat belt remains one of the simplest and most effective ways to save lives. Crashes are unpredictable, and taking a moment to buckle up before every trip can mean the difference between life and death.” CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee

Source: NHTSA

CLICK IN. DRIVE SAFE

Whether traveling on highways or local streets, wearing a seat belt is essential to reaching your destination safely.

In a crash, seat belts can significantly reduce the risk of fatal injury by preventing vehicle occupants from being ejected. Preliminary data from 2024 and 2025 show that over 13,000 crashes statewide involved an unrestrained occupant, resulting in more than 1,300 fatalities, according to the Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System.

During last year’s Memorial Day HEP, which covered the same 78-hour period from Friday, May 23, to Monday, May 27, 2025, CHP officers investigated 22 fatal crashes within its jurisdiction. Of the 21 vehicle occupants who died, nine were not wearing seat belts. During that period, CHP officers made more than 1,100 DUI arrests statewide.

The CHP’s Memorial Day HEP coincides with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Click it or Ticket” initiative. The campaign highlights the lifesaving importance of seat belts and urges the public to take responsibility for their safety by buckling up on every trip.

SMALL PASSENGERS, BIG RESPONSIBILITY

Properly securing a child in the appropriate car seat or booster seat is one of the simplest and most effective ways to protect them during a crash.

California law sets requirements for child passenger safety based on age, weight, and height. Choosing and properly using the correct car seat is essential for protecting young passengers traveling in a car.

The CHP’s Child Passenger Safety Program is dedicated to helping protect California’s youngest passengers through education, outreach and hands-on assistance for parents and caregivers. To connect with a car seat technician or have your car seat inspected, contact your local CHP office.

The mission of the CHP is to provide the highest level of ﻿﻿Safety, Service, and Security.



Click Into Your Lifeline NHTSA





Seatbelts Saving Lives graphic





Unbuckled Ticketed NHTSA





Memorial Day HEP & Click It or Ticket

