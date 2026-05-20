41-year-old Antioch woman arrested for burglary

Burglary suspect Candace Danielle Ternes was arrested by Antioch Police on Monday, May 18, 2026. Photos: Left from 2025 courtesy of Candace Ternes. Right by Antioch PD

20th arrest since 2014, already out of custody

Suspect says she was doing laundry at vacant house with permission from a friend who was remodeling it

By Allen D. Payton

According to the Antioch Police Department, Officer Alejandro Loroño investigated a burglary case earlier this week involving a family with three children and identified the suspect using surveillance video. During proactive enforcement efforts in the Sycamore Corridor, Officer Marcos Molina located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop at the corner of Banyan Way and Sycamore Drive. The driver, who was identified as the burglary suspect, confessed to the crime.

Officers also recovered bolt cutters believed to have been used during the burglary. The investigation and apprehension were the result of collaborative work between Officers Loroño and Molina.

Photos: Antioch PD

According to Antioch PD CitizenRIMS, the suspect’s name is Candace Danielle Ternes, age 41, White, five-feet, two inches tall and 135 pounds. Her hair is brown and eyes are hazel colored. She was arrested on Monday May 18, 2026, at 12:00 PM.

Ternes faces a charge of 459 Pc: Burglary: second degree – burglary/breaking and entering (Felony). Case Number: 26-4523.

Ternes Gives Her Side of the Story

UPDATE: Ternes contacted the Herald and offered her side of the story, denying she committed burglary.

“The home was vacant that my friend, who lives four doors down, was remodeling. He said I could do laundry there because I have a court date this week. They have surveillance video of me leaving and I didn’t have anything in my hands,” Ternes said when reached for comment. “I even talked to a neighbor when walking out. So, he’s a witness that all I had in my hands was my purse.”

“I parked right in front of the house,” she added. “I spoke to the neighbors and gave them my name. But I noticed one neighbor was calling the cops on me, so, I wasn’t able to do my laundry.”

“There was nothing to burglarize. The house was empty,” Ternes stated.

“About the bolt cutters, I have many tools in my toolbox that are just there,” she explained. “I use them if I have to replace a section of the chain link fence at the Methodist Church where I’m the groundskeeper.”

According to localcrimenews.com, Ternes has a history of 20 arrests dating back to 2014 by multiple agencies for crimes including burglary, petty theft, shoplifting, receiving or concealing stolen property, taking a vehicle without owner’s consent, drug possession and driving with license suspended for drunk driving.

“I’ve been clean and sober for 10 years. The arrest in 2023 was for a warrant from 2014 that caught up to me because it was under my maiden name. But I fought that and won,” Ternes added.

A Facebook post by the Concord Police Department on March 7, 2017, reads, “Recently, a family had their home burglarized in the Northern District of Concord. The suspects stole several sentimental items including ashes from a deceased relative, a wedding ring, WWII memorabilia, and the family car. As you can imagine the victims were sick over it. Later that day, officers found the stolen vehicle and arrested Seyyed Mirlohi and Candace Ternes.

“Financial Crimes Detectives discovered the suspects had a storage shed in a neighboring city and did a probation search on the shed. Detectives located all of the stolen property and returned the items back to the victim.

“Mirlohi is facing charges for 10851-VC and 496(a)-PC and Ternes is facing charges for 459-PC, 10851-VC, 11364-HS, and 11377-HS. We are thankful that we were able to get these irreplaceable items returned to the family and we appreciate the wonderful partnership we have with this community.”

According to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office, as of Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at 1:51 PM she is out of custody on General Release.



Burglary suspect Candace Ternes 2026 arrested APD





Burglary suspect arrested APD

