Source: Contra Costa County

1.79% decrease in revenue from the current year revised budget resulting in $125 million decrease in expenditures

By Kristi Jourdan, PIO, Contra Costa County Office of Communications & Media

(Martinez, CA) – On Tuesday, May 19, 2026, the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors adopted the $7.248 billion Fiscal Year 2026-2027 County and Special Districts Budget during its regular meeting at 9 a.m., in Board Chambers in Martinez.

The budget reflects the Board’s continued commitment to delivering essential public services amid the growing challenges counties face as federal and state funding shifts. The projected revenue represents a 1.79% decrease from the current year revised budget. Budgeted expenditures are projected to decrease by 1.70% or $125.63M to $7.25B in FY2027.

“Contra Costa County is preparing thoughtfully and responsibly for what lies ahead,” said Board Chair Diane Burgis, District 3 Supervisor. “As we navigate continued fiscal uncertainty, our priority remains protecting essential services, supporting vulnerable residents, and maintaining long-term fiscal stability. Community input during budget discussions will help guide the County’s priorities and decisions in the coming year and beyond.”

The budget is balanced using a combination of ongoing revenues and one-time departmental funds, as departments respond to increasing costs and evolving policy changes.

Source: Contra Cost County

Responding to Federal and State Changes

The upcoming fiscal year is expected to be significantly affected by state and federal policy changes, including H.R. 1, which will reduce funding and tighten eligibility for safety-net programs such as Medi-Cal and CalFresh. These changes are likely to increase demand for County services while reducing outside funding support.

Contra Costa County’s Health Services and Employment and Human Services departments are among the most affected and will rely on one-time fund balances to maintain services in the near term. Approximately 53 percent of the County’s budget is funded by state and federal sources.

The budget includes 11,261 full-time equivalent positions, with continued efforts to manage vacancies, control costs, and align staffing with service needs.

Source: Contra Costa County

Fiscal Outlook and Community Impact

While balanced for the coming fiscal year, the budget reflects ongoing fiscal pressures, including:

Uncertainty in federal and state funding and implementation of H.R. 1;

Rising labor and operational costs; and

Slower growth in local revenues.

To help address these challenges, the Board of Supervisors has placed a five-year, 5/8-cent general-purpose sales tax measure on the June ballot. If approved by voters and authorized by the state, the measure is projected to generate approximately $150 million annually to help stabilize services during this period of transition.

Regardless of the outcome, the County anticipates future budget adjustments to ensure ongoing revenues match expenditures.

Additional information on the County’s strategic plan, General Purpose Revenue allocations, budgeted positions, and key budget issues are available in the FY26-27 Recommended Budget book.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



CCC Rev vs Exp 25 26 & 27





CCC Expenditures 2025 26 & 27





CCC 2026-27 Budget

