Antioch Skate Park re-opening May 22
Includes new murals
By Antioch Recreation Department
The Antioch Skate Park is BACK!
Join us as we celebrate the official re-opening of the Antioch Skate Park and showcase the incredible local artists whose work is now featured throughout the park on Friday, May 22nd.
Local artists donated their time to paint the murals including Hugo Garcia, Angel Ruiz, Maxwell Shaver, Roman Nunez, Jamar Hopkins, Melissa McFarlane and Eric Rosales. Angel said he grew up skating at the park.
The skate park was built and opened in 2000 following a public fundraising campaign entitled, “Give 8 So the Kids Can Skate” in which $1,000 was raised in amounts of $8 and more to pressure the city council to approve the park.
Whether you skate, roll, ride, or just want to support the community come be part of this exciting moment with us!
The Antioch Skate Park is located behind the Antioch Water Park in Prewett Community Park at 4701 Lone Tree Way, Antioch.
The Re-Opening will be held Friday, May 22, 2026, from 4:30 PM – 5:00 PM.
Grab your crew and come roll through!
Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.
the attachments to this post:
Antioch Skate park murals 03-30-26 ADP
Antioch Skate Park photos 03-30-26 ADP