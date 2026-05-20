Antioch Skate Park re-opening May 22

Includes new murals

By Antioch Recreation Department

The Antioch Skate Park is BACK!

Join us as we celebrate the official re-opening of the Antioch Skate Park and showcase the incredible local artists whose work is now featured throughout the park on Friday, May 22nd.

Painters Angel Ruiz (left) and Hugo Garcia (right) volunteer their time to create murals at the Antioch Skate Park on March 30, 2026, as local skaters celebrate in anticipation of its re-opening. Photos by Allen D. Payton

Local artists donated their time to paint the murals including Hugo Garcia, Angel Ruiz, Maxwell Shaver, Roman Nunez, Jamar Hopkins, Melissa McFarlane and Eric Rosales. Angel said he grew up skating at the park.

The skate park was built and opened in 2000 following a public fundraising campaign entitled, “Give 8 So the Kids Can Skate” in which $1,000 was raised in amounts of $8 and more to pressure the city council to approve the park.

Skaters will enjoy new murals at the Antioch Skate Park. Photos: Antioch Recreation Dept.

Whether you skate, roll, ride, or just want to support the community come be part of this exciting moment with us!

The Antioch Skate Park is located behind the Antioch Water Park in Prewett Community Park at 4701 Lone Tree Way, Antioch.

Photos by Allen D. Payton

The Re-Opening will be held Friday, May 22, 2026, from 4:30 PM – 5:00 PM.

Grab your crew and come roll through!

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



Antioch Skate park murals 03-30-26 ADP





Antioch Skate Park photos ARD





Antioch Skate Park photos 03-30-26 ADP





Antioch Skate Park re-opening

