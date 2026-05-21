In CCC Superintendent race Lathan uses photo of Antioch School Board colleague who withdrew endorsement

Cobos Smith text to Lathan rescinding her endorsement on April 19, 2026, and Lathan’s campaign Facebook page post on May 19, 2026, showing Cobos Smith (in yellow circle) included. Source: Olga Cobos Smith

School board disagreements spill over into campaign

“This is literally the unilateral decision making that has frustrated me for months now.” – Antioch Trustee Olga Cobos Smith

By Allen D. Payton

In a post on her official Facebook page on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, Antioch School Board Area 4 Trustee Olga Cobos Smith complained about the use of her photo in a Facebook post promoting the campaign of her colleague, Board President and Area 2 Trustee Dr. Jag Lathan, who is running for Contra Costa County Superintendent of Public Instruction. The post of Lathan’s endorsements was shared on her campaign Facebook page, earlier that day, according to Cobos Smith but has since been removed.

Screenshots of Cobos Smith’s Facebook post on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, which includes Lathan’s post from earlier in the day.

It read, “Dr. Jag has built a coalition of educators, families, students, and elected officials across the State and County who care deeply about the education and wellness of our students and the educators that serve them. This multigenerational, multi-ethnic, and multi-religious rich coalition of leaders demonstrate her gift to bring people together for one purpose: our children.”

Her post also showed photos of 14 people, including Cobos Smith, Contra Costa DA Diana Becton and District 5 Supervisor Shanelle Scales-Preston who Lathan claims have endorsed her campaign, including three superintendents from other counties.

In response, Cobos Smith shared screenshots of both Lathan’s post and text messages between the two and wrote, “Today I was notified of an image dated today (5/19/2026) circulating with my likeness on it promoting the campaign of Dr. Jag Lathan, AUSD Board Member, Area 2. I was deeply offended by the lack of respect it took to post my picture in campaign materials as I explicitly asked on April 19, 2026 for my image to be removed from all such materials. This is literally the unilateral decision making that has frustrated me for months now.”

Screenshot of Lathan’s response post on her official Facebook page on May 19, 2026.

Later in the day, Lathan responded in a post on her official Facebook page. It included a photo of Cobos Smith, Lathan and a man taken inside Cobos Smith’s bookstore in Antioch with Lathan holding her campaign sign. The candidate wrote, “I’m sorry to hear that you were upset by the image showing your support of my candidacy. You were one of the very first people to host an event for my campaign, and I have always appreciated your support and valued the relationship we have shared as colleagues. It was never my intention to cause harm or disrespect you.

“More importantly, I sincerely wish you healing, strength, and peace during this time, and I will continue to keep you in my prayers.

“I also believe that, as board members, our focus must remain on working together to continue improving our district and supporting the students, staff, and families we serve. Our students deserve nothing less.”

Screenshot of Lathan’s response on Cobos Smith’s official Facebook page on May 19, 2026.

That comment has since been removed. But Lathan then posted the same comment on Cobos Smith’s Facebook page below the post about the matter and again, included the photo inside Cobos Smith’s bookstore.

Screenshot of announcement of Cobos Smith’s endorsement of Lathan posted on the candidate’s campaign Facebook page on March 20, 2026.

Endorsement Announced March 20th, Rescinded April 19th

On March 20, Lathan announced Cobos Smith’s endorsement in a campaign Facebook post, which was still up as of Tuesday, May 19, 2026. That post reads, “We’re proud to share that Olga Cabos Smith, School Board Trustee for Antioch Unified School District, has endorsed Dr. Jag Lathan for Contra Costa County Superintendent.”

But on April 19th, Cobos Smith sent a text to Lathan writing, “Good morning. (Smiley face emoji) I have an ask: if my name, image, or likeness is on any of your campaign imagery please pull it. I am rescinding any endorsement of your campaign. I am now undecided.”

Cobos Smith Offers Reasons for Rescinding Endorsement, Takes Swipes at Lathan’s Leadership

When reached for comment about the matter Cobos Smith said on Tuesday, “I didn’t want to make a spectacle of it. At first, I assumed it was something old. I was told it was posted a few hours ago.”

Asked why she rescinded her endorsement and if it’s due to the recent challenges on the Antioch School Board, the first term trustee said, “There are challenges with all of us. The leadership is obvious. I literally asked her, ‘could we please work as a team?’ As board president, she should be working to coalesce us as a team. I don’t feel like I’m getting the answers to my questions. We bring things up we want to discuss. Mary said it the other day, ‘I don’t know what I have to do to get these numbers out of you.’”

“If I can’t trust somebody’s leadership at this point, how can I endorse them for an even more intense leadership position?” Cobos Smith asked rhetorically. “I was not trying to put my thumb on the scale. I did not say I was endorsing Dana Eaton. But I have to say, I’ve watched some videos of him and I’m impressed.”

“This shows me the lack of respect for my boundaries and personhood,” she stated. “I shouldn’t have had to make a public statement.”

“You can’t even unify your five-member board. How are you going to unify the community?” Cobos Smith asked, again rhetorically.

Lathan Does Not Answer Questions

Multiple efforts to reach Lathan were unsuccessful prior to publication time. She was asked if the endorsement announcement posted on her campaign Facebook page was a flier printed before April 19th, if she saw the text from Cobos Smith that day, if she was aware Cobos Smith’s original endorsement post was still up and why Lathan still used her photo a month after her colleague rescinded the endorsement.

She was also asked what she meant by, “I sincerely wish you healing, strength, and peace during this time.”

Lathan faces one opponent in the race, Brentwood Union School District Superintendent Dana Eaton. Whichever candidate gets a majority of votes in the June 2nd Primary will be elected.

Please check back later for any updates to this report.



Lathan endorsed by Cobos Smith 03-20-26





Jag’s FB response on Olga’s page





Lathan FB post 05-19-26





Cobos Smith Fb post 05-19-26





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