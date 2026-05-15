$1.97 million will benefit Antioch, Oakley to improve commute times, reduce delays and ease congestion

$1.1 million for CC District Attorney’s Office to fight organized retail theft, labor trafficking

By Office of Congressman Mark DeSaulnier

Washington, D.C. – On Tuesday, May 12, 2026, Congressman Mark DeSaulnier (CA-10) announced that he secured over $16 million for community projects across Contra Costa and Alameda Counties. These projects will support public health and safety, transportation accessibility and community development, and environmental protection and sustainability in California’s 10th Congressional District.

Each year, Congress provides Member-directed federal funding to a select number of community projects through the appropriations process. Under this process, each House member is allowed to submit 15 project requests on behalf of their Congressional District to the Appropriations Committee that meet the criteria set forth by the Committee.

“From lowering everyday costs for families to bolstering traffic safety to increasing access to public, recreational spaces, these projects will improve quality of life in our community, and I am proud to have fought for and secured the funding that will make them possible,” said DeSaulnier. “I am grateful for the partnership of our local governments and organizations in developing such thoughtful projects.”

Transportation Accessibility and Community Development Projects:

$1,970,010 for the Contra Costa Transportation Authority (CCTA) to upgrade and develop a network of smart traffic signals between Antioch and Oakley to improve commute times, reduce delays and ease congestion. $1,200,000 for the Contra Costa County Public Works Department to create a separate bike path to fill a gap in the County-wide bicycle network along Marsh Drive in unincorporated Pacheco, which will improve safety for all road users and access to local commercial centers, recreational centers, and additional connections to the local mass transit system. $1,000,000 for the Contra Costa County Public Works Department to construct bicycle and pedestrian facilities on Treat Boulevard in the Contra Costa Centre Transit Village in Walnut Creek to close a critical gap along the Iron Horse Regional Trail, which would improve safety for non-motorized road users and improve connectivity for first and last mile connections to public transit and local commercial establishments. $850,000 for the Town of Danville to install fiber optic cables and construct new conduit and junction boxes for 54 traffic signals in Danville to enable real-time traffic signal optimization to reduce traffic congestion and improve safety, and allow for future implementation of smart city technologies. $850,000 for the City of Dublin to improve safety and accessibility of Village Parkway by narrowing vehicle lanes, adding lighting, and constructing buffered bike lanes, wider sidewalks, and protected intersections. $850,000 for the East Bay Regional Park District to construct visitor facilities such as restrooms, drinking fountains, public parking areas, and a turnout lane on Bailey Road to allow for the Thurgood Marshall Regional Park to be opened up to the public.

Public Health and Safety Projects:

$1,915,000 for the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire) to replace and install equipment, including backup generators, shore power plugs, and automatic transfer switches, at radio towers across Contra Costa County that are used for communication between law enforcement, fire, and emergency medical services to improve system reliability during emergencies and disasters that result in the loss of power. $1,145,144 for the Diablo Water District to provide structural and foundational reinforcements to water infrastructure to mitigate risks associated with major seismic events, safeguard water supply, and contribute to the region’s overall disaster preparedness strategy. $1,034,487 for the City of Concord to make improvements to the Emergency Operations Center in Concord to ensure its longevity, efficiency, and resilience as it serves as a critical hub for bolstering regional preparedness, response, and recovery efforts during emergencies and disasters. $1,000,000 for the City of Walnut Creek to purchase 120 body worn cameras, charging docks, and equipment to promote transparency, accountability, and public trust in the police department. $600,000 for the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office to create an Organized Retail Theft (ORT) Prevention and Prosecution Unit with the goal of addressing increased levels of retail theft crimes, helping local law enforcement better confront these types of crimes, and improving public safety. $500,000 for the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office to enhance the identification and referral of survivors of labor trafficking and cases of labor trafficking occurring in the County, increase the capacity of the District Attorney’s Office to investigate cases of labor exploitation and trafficking, and improve the quality and scope of services provided to underserved and marginalized victims of human trafficking.

Environmental Protection and Sustainability Projects:

$2,000,000 to the Central Contra Costa Transit Authority (County Connection) to construct a battery system to allow the agency to charge its zero emission buses overnight, and provide a source of power to maintain operations during emergencies. $1,092,000 to the Central Conta Costa Sanitary District (Central San) to upgrade the water treatment facility’s ultraviolet (UV) technology to reduce the energy footprint of water treatment and protect public health and water quality in the region. $273,000 for the Marine Mammal Center to help build scientific literacy and environmental stewardship of the coastal zone for 2,700 students and their teachers in Contra Costa County and to develop a pipeline for the future STEM workforce.

“Federal Community Project Funding for Organized Retail Theft Prevention is an investment in safer communities and a stronger justice system. These resources empower my office to hold offenders accountable, disrupt organized criminal enterprises, and protect the businesses and residents that help our county thrive,” said Diana Becton, District Attorney, Contra Costa County. “Supporting the Healing and Justice for Labor Trafficking Survivors Project honors the resilience of survivors and reinforces the commitment to justice with compassion. This funding will expand critical services, remove barriers to recovery, and ensure that trafficking survivors have the support they need to rebuild their lives with dignity and hope.”

“Thank you to Congressman DeSaulnier for securing this federal investment for the Antioch and Oakley Smart Signals Project. These upgrades will improve safety and make travel more reliable for everyone. They also complement CCTA’s countywide effort to modernize intersections across every city and town in Contra Costa County, building a more connected signal network that helps traffic flow and improves safety regionwide as more locations come online,” said Darlene Gee, Chair of the Contra Costa Transportation Authority (CCTA) Board of Commissioners.

“We are grateful to Congressman DeSaulnier for his leadership and support of our Community Project Funding request, which will allow us to strengthen and modernize the emergency power infrastructure that supports the East Bay Regional Communications System. This investment will fund the replacement and installation of critical equipment at radio tower sites throughout Contra Costa County. These improvements will significantly enhance the reliability of the public safety radio network for firefighters, emergency medical services, and all first responders serving Contra Costa County and northern Alameda County, particularly during emergencies and disasters that include power outages. Congressman DeSaulnier’s continued advocacy helps ensure we have the dependable infrastructure to protect and serve our communities,” said Lewis Broschard, former Fire Chief, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

“The Town of Danville is deeply grateful to Congressman Mark DeSaulnier and his dedicated staff for their steadfast support in securing federal funding for our Townwide Fiber Project. This critical investment will modernize our traffic infrastructure, creating smarter, safer, and more efficient streets for everyone in our community. We look forward to continuing our strong partnership to deliver these transformative improvements,” said Mayor Newell Arnerich, Town of Danville.

“Central San is grateful for the leadership and support of Congressman DeSaulnier in securing Community Project Funding for our UV Disinfection Replacement Project. This funding will allow us to modernize critical wastewater infrastructure, improve system resilience, and ensure continued compliance with regulatory standards. By transitioning to a state-of-the-art, energy-efficient UV disinfection system, we expect to reduce energy demand by up to 60 percent while enhancing reliability for the communities we serve,” said Roger Bailey, General Manager of Central Conta Costa Sanitary District (Central San).

“This funding is a powerful investment in the next generation of ocean stewards,” said Jeff Boehm, Chief External Relations Officer at The Marine Mammal Center. “Through our Ocean Ambassadors program in Contra Costa County and beyond, we equip educators and young people with the knowledge, skills, and inspiration to protect our ocean and the wildlife that depend on it. We are deeply grateful to Congressman DeSaulnier for championing this project and for recognizing the critical role education plays in conservation.”

“This $2 million award represents an important step toward a more sustainable and resilient transit system for central Contra Costa County and leverages our state efforts to advance zero-emission infrastructure. We thank Congressman DeSaulnier for recognizing the value of this project and for his strong support of investments that benefit our community,” said Bill Churchill, General Manager of Central Contra Costa Transit Authority (County Connection).

“We are deeply grateful for this grant funding, which will enable us to upgrade our Body-Worn Cameras and strengthen evidence preservation infrastructure. These tools are vital for ensuring transparency, accountability, and public safety. While our department already utilizes Body-Worn Cameras, this upgrade is essential to maintaining cutting-edge technology and best practices in the years ahead. We sincerely thank Congressman Mark DeSaulnier and his team for their support and collaboration in securing this critical investment for our community,” said Ryan Hibbs, Chief of Police, City of Walnut Creek.

“The Marsh Drive Class I bike and pedestrian path will close a critical gap in Contra Costa County’s active transportation network, improving safety and access for people walking and biking in the Pacheco area. We are grateful to Congressman DeSaulnier for championing this project and helping deliver infrastructure that directly benefits the community,” said Warren Lai, Director, Contra Costa County Public Works Department.“The Treat Boulevard Complete Streets project will make a key corridor safer and more accessible for non-motorized users, supporting walking and biking. The project will help connect non-motorized transport users from the high-density housing at the Pleasant Hill BART station with grocery stores and other essential services in Walnut Creek. We appreciate Congressman DeSaulnier’s leadership in securing this funding and advancing transportation improvements that enhance quality of life in Contra Costa County.”

“We thank Representative DeSaulnier for securing critical funding to advance the South of Bailey Road project at Thurgood Marshall Regional Park – Home of the Port Chicago 50,” said John Mercurio, Director, East Bay Regional Park District. “The Representative is a longtime friend of the Park District. This support helps us move forward in opening public access to a landscape of both remarkable natural value and deep historical significance. As we develop the park, the Park District remains committed to honoring the legacy of the Port Chicago 50 and ensuring this important chapter of our nation’s history is remembered and shared with future generations.”

Transparency and Accountability

The projects are subject to a strict transparency and accountability process, which is detailed here by the Appropriations Committee. Examples of this vetting include certifying that Members have no financial interest in these projects, an audit of a sampling of these projects by the Government Accountability Office, and a requirement for demonstrated community support and engagement for each submission. More information on each project and the certifications of no financial interest can be found here.



DeSaulnier Fedl Funding US Capitol

