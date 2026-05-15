Vendors wanted for City of Antioch Juneteenth Celebration
Application Deadline: May 24
By Antioch Recreation Department
Join us for an evening of culture, community, music, food, and celebration at the City of Antioch’s Juneteenth Freedom Celebration!
Friday, June 19
4PM–8PM
Williamson Ranch Park (corner of Lone Tree Way and Hillcrest Avenue)
We’re looking for:
- Local Vendors
- Food Vendors
- Community Organizations
Celebrate freedom, culture, and community with live music, poets, dancers, games, rides, and family fun for all ages.
Apply today by scanning the QR code on the flyer or visit:
www.antiochca.gov/218/Juneteenth-Celebration
Applications close May 24
Space is limited. Don’t miss out!
the attachments to this post:
Antioch Juneteenth 2026 Vendors Wanted