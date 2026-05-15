Vendors wanted for City of Antioch Juneteenth Celebration

Application Deadline: May 24

By Antioch Recreation Department

Join us for an evening of culture, community, music, food, and celebration at the City of Antioch’s Juneteenth Freedom Celebration!

Friday, June 19

4PM–8PM

Williamson Ranch Park (corner of Lone Tree Way and Hillcrest Avenue)

We’re looking for:

Local Vendors

Food Vendors

Community Organizations

Celebrate freedom, culture, and community with live music, poets, dancers, games, rides, and family fun for all ages.

Apply today by scanning the QR code on the flyer or visit:

www.antiochca.gov/218/Juneteenth-Celebration

Applications close May 24

Space is limited. Don’t miss out!



Antioch Juneteenth 2026 Vendors Wanted

