Community meeting to bring Little League Back to Antioch May 28

By Antioch Unified School District

We are hosting a community meeting to gauge interest in bringing Little League back to Antioch!

Thursday, May 28th, 5:30 PM at Black Diamond Middle School – 4730 Sterling Hill Drive, Antioch

This will be a brief meeting to discuss the possibility of restoring this amazing program for the youth in our community.

Please join us, share your thoughts, and help bring Little League back to Antioch.



Screenshot

