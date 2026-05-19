Los Medanos College to Celebrate 52nd Commencement Ceremony

Photo: LMC

Class of 2026 is largest graduating class in LMC history; to be held at Concord Pavilion

By Juliet V. Casey, Director of Marketing, Los Medanos College

Pittsburg, Calif. — Los Medanos College (LMC) will celebrate the achievements of the Class of 2026 during its 52nd Commencement Ceremony at 10 a.m., Friday, May 22, 2026, at the Toyota Pavilion at Concord, 2000 Kirker Pass Road, Concord, CA 94521.

This year marks the largest graduating class in the college’s history, with 1,623 students earning a total of 2,755 awards. Graduates will receive a range of credentials, including 48 noncredit certificates awarded to 35 students, 1,075 certificates of achievement, and more than 1,640 Associate Degrees of Science and Arts. The Class of 2026 reflects the rich diversity of the community, with graduates ranging in age from 16, two of the youngest recipients, to 71, the college’s two eldest scholars.

The Class of 2026 represents significant growth for the institution, increasing 19.4% from 1,358 graduates in 2025 to the largest cohort to date. Total awards are up 21.5% over the 2,266 awards given last year. The certificates of achievement increased 54% this year from 698 in 2025, and associate degrees saw a 19.8% boost over 1,398 from the prior year. These milestone underscore Los Medanos College’s expanding role in providing accessible, high-quality higher education and career training opportunities across the region.

“Our ceremony highlights the transformative role that higher education and career training play in shaping students’ futures, while strengthening our community,” LMC President Pamela Ralston said. “Graduates will cross the stage representing a wide spectrum of academic pathways and career goals, including transfer-bound scholars and workforce-ready professionals.”

Source: LMC

This year’s ceremony will feature two student speakers whose stories reflect the spirit and mission of Los Medanos College:

Benjamin N. Osborn , a founding member and president of RISE, LMC’s support program for students who have experienced the justice system, will deliver a graduate address. Osborn is also a representative of the Berkeley Underground Scholars program at LMC and leads the nonprofit “From Shackles to Scholarships,” advocating for educational access and second chances. His journey exemplifies perseverance and the transformative impact of education.

, a founding member and president of RISE, LMC’s support program for students who have experienced the justice system, will deliver a graduate address. Osborn is also a representative of the Berkeley Underground Scholars program at LMC and leads the nonprofit “From Shackles to Scholarships,” advocating for educational access and second chances. His journey exemplifies perseverance and the transformative impact of education. Maria Guadalupe Mendoza, an honors student, will also address the graduating class. Over the past three years, Mendoza has balanced her academic pursuits with extensive community service, volunteering with Kaiser Permanente in the mom-baby and labor and delivery units. She has also supported local communities through her work with the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano and Clean Start Homeless Outreach, demonstrating a deep commitment to service, compassion, and leadership.

Family members, friends, faculty, and community supporters are invited to attend and celebrate the achievements of the Class of 2026.

Ceremony Admission & Seating Information

The ceremony is general admission and no tickets are required to attend. There is NO RESERVED SEATING at the pavilion. The pavilion has wheelchair access with limited seating for people with disabilities. Designated ASL seating will be available in section 104 for guests who require sign language interpretation. Guests should arrive early for optimal seating.

Watch Live Online

The link to watch the ceremony live online will be available on the LMC website at www.losmedanos.edu/graduation/ceremony.aspx.

About Los Medanos College (LMC): LMC is one of three colleges in the Contra Costa Community College District serving the East Contra Costa County community. Established in 1974, LMC has earned federal designations as a Minority-Serving and Hispanic-Serving institution. It offers award-winning transfer and career-technical programs, support services, and diverse academic opportunities in an inclusive learning environment. With exceptional educators, innovative curriculum, growing degree and certificate offerings, and state-of-the-art facilities, the college prepares students to succeed in their educational pursuits, in the workforce, and beyond. LMC’s Pittsburg Campus is located on 120 acres bordering Antioch, with an additional education center in Brentwood. For more information visit www.losmedanos.edu.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



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