Assistant County Assessor Vince Robb runs for Contra Costa County Assessor

Source: Vince Robb campaign

By Lisa Tucker

PACHECO – Assistant County Assessor Vince Robb is campaigning for Contra Costa County Assessor in this year’s election. “I am running for County Assessor to ensure the fair and accurate assessment of every residential, commercial and business property in Contra Costa County,” he stated.

Robb is the current Assistant County Assessor, bringing a unique skillset, special technical knowledge and the legally required state certification needed to serve on day one. He has worked in the Assessor’s Office for almost 21 years, either in or has overseen the operation of every division. In that time, the office has had near-perfect evaluations for accuracy from the State of California. He also leads the valuation teams in assessment appeal cases before the County’s Assessment Appeals Board.

“I have the insight and experience to continue to modernize daily operations, keep records secure, and steward your tax dollars responsibly and fairly,” said Robb.

Robb is a member of the California Assessors Association and the Government Finance Officers Association.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Robb is a lifelong resident of Contra Costa County and earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Business and Economics from Saint Mary’s College of California in 2004.

He serves as Chair of the Pacheco Municipal Advisory Council, and as a volunteer youth baseball and soccer coach for his three children.

You can learn more about Robb and his campaign at www.vincerobbforassessor.com.

The election is Tuesday, June 2nd in which he faces two opponents. If no candidate receives 50 percent plus one vote, the top two vote-getters will face off in the General Election in November.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



Vince Robb sign & photo

