Host families needed for semi-annual Antioch-Chichibu Sister City delegation visit

Japanese students, chaperones to stay July 22 – August 4

By Jessica Davis

The Antioch-Chichibu Sister City Organization is looking for host families! Our delegation from Chichibu, Japan will arrive July 22 and depart August 4. We are expecting two high school students, six junior high students and about five adults.

Most weekdays we have things planned with the delegates that host families are welcome to attend. On the weekends we ask host families to share their hobbies, favorite places or normal weekend activities with their delegates.

Families that host get top priority when we select our 2027 delegation to Chichibu. Students must be at least 15 to travel with us to Chichibu, be residents of Antioch, Pittsburg, Oakley or Brentwood and become members of our organization.

Those interested can reach out to us on our Facebook page, by email antiochchichibusco@gmail.com or call (925) 207-4915 for more information or to sign up!



Antioch-Chichibu Host Families Flier

