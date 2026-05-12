Antioch Council to hold another budget session, vote on $7 million landscaping agreement
Hold labor negotiations with employee groups; appoint Parks & Rec Commissioners
By Jaden Baird, PIO, City of Antioch
During their meeting on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, the Antioch City Council will consider the following items:
4:00 PM – Closed Session
Conference with Labor Negotiators – Employee organizations: Management Unit, Treatment Plant Employees’ Association, Operating Engineers Local Union No. 3, Confidential Unit, Antioch Police Officers Association and Antioch Police Sworn Management Association.
5:00 PM – Special Meeting / Budget Study Session
- User Fee Study
- Fiscal Year 2026–27 Budget Development discussion and Council direction
This item was postponed from last Tuesday’s special meeting. (See related article)
7:00 PM – Regular City Council Meeting
Proclamations:
- National Police Week
- National Public Works Week
- Mental Health Awareness Month
Presentations:
• Accessory Dwelling Units (ADU) Community & Workforce Partnership
• BART Alternative Service Plan Update
Key Council Agenda Items:
- Parks and Recreation Commission appointments
- Citywide landscape maintenance services agreement
Throughout the City’s rights-of-way and medians, to Elite Maintenance & Tree Service for the period July 1, 2026 through June 30, 2029, in the amount of $4,176,983, with an option to extend an additional two fiscal years in the amount of $2,849,660, for a total contract amount not to exceed $7,026,643 over the five (5) year period.
- Procedures for responding to technological disruptions during meetings (SB 707)
- Report on new State housing laws (AB 130 & SB 131)
Additional Items of Interest:
- Code enforcement staffing updates
- Laurel Ranch Townhomes easement agreements
Meeting Details
Meetings are held in the Council Chambers at City Hall at 200 H Street in historic, downtown Rivertown and are broadcast live on Comcast Channel 24, AT&T U-verse Channel 99, and streamed online on the City’s website.
Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.