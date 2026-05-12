Antioch Council to hold another budget session, vote on $7 million landscaping agreement

Hold labor negotiations with employee groups; appoint Parks & Rec Commissioners

By Jaden Baird, PIO, City of Antioch

During their meeting on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, the Antioch City Council will consider the following items:

4:00 PM – Closed Session

Conference with Labor Negotiators – Employee organizations: Management Unit, Treatment Plant Employees’ Association, Operating Engineers Local Union No. 3, Confidential Unit, Antioch Police Officers Association and Antioch Police Sworn Management Association.

5:00 PM – Special Meeting / Budget Study Session

User Fee Study

Fiscal Year 2026–27 Budget Development discussion and Council direction

This item was postponed from last Tuesday’s special meeting. (See related article)

Source: City of Antioch

7:00 PM – Regular City Council Meeting

Proclamations:

National Police Week

National Public Works Week

Mental Health Awareness Month

Presentations:

• Accessory Dwelling Units (ADU) Community & Workforce Partnership

• BART Alternative Service Plan Update

Key Council Agenda Items:

Parks and Recreation Commission appointments

Citywide landscape maintenance services agreement

Throughout the City’s rights-of-way and medians, to Elite Maintenance & Tree Service for the period July 1, 2026 through June 30, 2029, in the amount of $4,176,983, with an option to extend an additional two fiscal years in the amount of $2,849,660, for a total contract amount not to exceed $7,026,643 over the five (5) year period.

Procedures for responding to technological disruptions during meetings (SB 707)

Report on new State housing laws (AB 130 & SB 131)

Additional Items of Interest:

Code enforcement staffing updates

Laurel Ranch Townhomes easement agreements

Meeting Details

Meetings are held in the Council Chambers at City Hall at 200 H Street in historic, downtown Rivertown and are broadcast live on Comcast Channel 24, AT&T U-verse Channel 99, and streamed online on the City’s website.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.