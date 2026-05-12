Contra Costa Board of Supervisors appoints Deputy Fire Chief Aaron McAlister to lead Con Fire

The Board of Supervisors appointed Deputy Fire Chief of Administration Aaron McAlister as the new Chief for Con Fire, today. Photo: Con Fire

Former Fire Chief for City of Dixon started in new position, today

By Kristi Jourdan, PIO, Contra Costa County Office of Communications & Media and Lauren Ono, Con Fire PIO

(Martinez, CA) – Today, Tuesday, May 12, 2026, the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors appointed Aaron McAlister as Fire Chief of the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire). He started in his new position immediately.

McAlister has served with Con Fire since 2016 and most recently served as Deputy Fire Chief of Administration, overseeing Communications/Fire Dispatch, Information Systems, Support Services, Finance, and Human Resources. Prior to that, he served as Assistant Fire Chief and played a key role in strengthening the District’s operational readiness, facilities, staffing, and regional coordination.

During his tenure, McAlister helped lead major district advancements, including the annexation of the East Contra Costa and Rodeo-Hercules fire districts and the service contract with the City of Pinole. He also supported the expansion of firefighting resources, staffing, facilities, and emergency services, while advancing wildfire mitigation efforts and helping establish more than 40 Firewise communities.

“Chief McAlister has demonstrated strong leadership, operational expertise, and a deep commitment to public safety throughout his career with Con Fire,” said Board Chair Diane Burgis. “Through a highly competitive selection process, he distinguished himself as the top choice to lead the District. His experience and vision will help ensure Contra Costa County continues to deliver the high level of fire protection and emergency services our residents depend on every day.”

Before joining Con Fire, McAlister served as Fire Chief for the City of Dixon.

McAlister replaces Chief Lewis Broschard, who retired in March after more than 30 years in the fire service, including 18 years with Con Fire. Broschard briefly returned in an interim capacity to support leadership continuity during the transition.

“I am honored by the Board’s confidence and grateful for the opportunity to serve as Fire Chief,” said McAlister. “Con Fire’s firefighters, dispatchers, fire prevention staff, support staff, professional staff, and leadership team are among the very best in the fire service. I look forward to building on our strong foundation and continuing our mission of protecting lives, property, and the environment throughout Contra Costa County.”

McAlister holds a Master of Arts in Homeland Security from the Center for Homeland Defense and Security at the Naval Postgraduate School and a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from California State University, Sacramento. He is a Certified Fire Chief through the California State Fire Marshal and holds a Chief Fire Officer credential from the Center for Public Safety Excellence.

The cost of this position for the remainder of the fiscal year is approximately $79,324 with the total ongoing cost projected at $634,595 annually. Funding for this position is included in the District operating budget.

Contra Costa Fire provides fire protection and emergency medical services to more than 790,000 residents across 13 cities and 11 unincorporated communities throughout Contra Costa County.



CoCoCo Seal & New Con Fire Chief Aaron McAlister

