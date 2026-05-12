Business owner, HR professional Pratima Sonavne challenges incumbent for Contra Costa Clerk-Recorder

Says, “This is about raising the standard at the Clerk-Recorder’s Office. This office belongs to you — demand to see inside it.”

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA — Business owner and 20-year human resources professional, Pratima Sonavne has officially entered the race for Contra Costa County Clerk-Recorder, pledging to transform one of county government’s most vital offices into a model of transparency, efficiency, and public trust.

The Clerk-Recorder’s office touches the lives of nearly every resident — safeguarding public records, overseeing election administration, maintaining accurate voter rolls, and delivering essential services day in and day out. Yet too many residents have little visibility into how the office is performing, where service gaps exist, or how their tax dollars are being put to work.

“The people of Contra Costa County deserve real transparency, measurable results, consistent service, and leadership willing to be held accountable. I will bring performance metrics, public dashboards, service standards and a culture of continuous improvement to the Clerk-Recorder’s office,” said Sonavne.

Campaign Built on Four Core Priorities

Secure Records — Strengthening the protection, accuracy, and accessibility of public records to ensure residents can always count on reliable, up-to-date information.

Strengthening the protection, accuracy, and accessibility of public records to ensure residents can always count on reliable, up-to-date information. Election Integrity — Supporting fair, transparent, and trusted elections through clear communication, rigorous voter roll maintenance, regular process audits, and consistent poll worker training.

Supporting fair, transparent, and trusted elections through clear communication, rigorous voter roll maintenance, regular process audits, and consistent poll worker training. Engaged Communities — Bringing the office directly to residents through expanded outreach, voter education, community pop-up clinics, and youth engagement programs that build the next generation of civic leaders.

Bringing the office directly to residents through expanded outreach, voter education, community pop-up clinics, and youth engagement programs that build the next generation of civic leaders. Efficient Government — Measuring performance, reducing processing delays, improving responsiveness, and ensuring residents receive modern, reliable service.

A Commitment to Public Accountability

As Clerk-Recorder, Sonavne will champion public reporting on key performance areas — records processing times, customer service responsiveness, voter outreach, voter roll maintenance, poll worker training consistency, community engagement, and operational efficiency. Residents will have real tools to track how their office is performing.

“This is about raising the standard at the Clerk-Recorder’s Office,” said Sonavne. “Contra Costa County deserves a Clerk-Recorder who will not just manage this office — but modernize it, measure it and make it work better for every single person who depends on it.”

“This office belongs to you — demand to see inside it,” she added.

Experience & Education

According to her LinkedIn profile, since April 2024, Sonavne has been the owner and operator of Kurious Kubs Family Daycare in Danville. Since July 2023 she has worked as a Senior Consultant for Pink River Analytics/State Projects. Previously, Sonavne worked for a year as a Human Resource Leader for Bloom Energy in San Jose, and as a North America Talent Management Leader for Cognizant Technology Solutions in San Ramon for over seven years.

She earned her MBA, Human Resource Management in 2003 from Sydenhman Institute of Management Studies. In addition, Sonavne earned an Organizational Development Certification in 2012 from the NTL Institute and she earned a Project Management Professional (PMP)® Certification from the Project Management Institute in May 2024.

Sonavne and her husband have two children, and they’ve lived in Contra Costa County for 14 years.

The election will be held on June 2, 2026.

To learn more, visit countonpratima.com .

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



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