Would you like to serve on the Contra Costa County Planning Commission?

Help build a great community!

By Diana Oyler, Senior Deputy County Administrator

(Martinez, CA) – The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors is seeking an individual who is interested in serving on the County’s Planning Commission. The Commission is responsible for hearing and deciding applications for proposed projects that generate more than 100 peak hour trips, and all appeals from decisions of the zoning administrator. The Commission also may initiate preparation of general plans, specific plans, regulations, programs, and legislation to implement the land use planning power of the county; is generally responsible for advising the Board of Supervisors of matters relating to planning; is the designated advisory agency for the purpose of passing on subdivisions; and hears and makes recommendations regarding proposed development agreements.

Meetings of the Planning Commission are generally held on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month at 6:30 p.m. in Martinez. Members of the Planning Commission receive $50 per meeting up to a monthly maximum of $300, plus mileage expense. The appointment will be for a full four-year term beginning July 1, 2026 and ending June 30, 2030.

Application forms can be obtained from the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors by calling (925) 655-2000 or by visiting the County webpage at www.contracosta.ca.gov. Applications should be returned to the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors, County Administration Building, 1025 Escobar St., Martinez, CA 94553 no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, May 8, 2026. Applicants should plan to be available for public interviews to be held virtually via Zoom on Tuesday, May 26, 2026.

For more information about the County Planning Commission, contact Hiliana Li, Contra Costa County Department of Conservation and Development, at (925) 655-2860 or hiliana.li@dcd.cccounty.us.



CoCoCounty Commission

