Antioch resident, Vietnam War vet, Walnut Creek postal worker Paul DelChiaro passes at 83

Paul Joseph DelChiaro, age 83, of Antioch, CA passed away on March 29, 2026.

Born on February 21, 1943, in Oakland, CA, Paul was the beloved son of Peter Joseph and Maude Marie DelChiaro. He graduated from Oakland High School in 1961 and went on to serve his country with honor in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

Paul began Basic Combat Training in January 1965. He then went on to serve as an infantry soldier and wheel vehicle mechanic until he was discharged in January 1967. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Combat Infantryman’s Badge and Vietnam Campaign Medal. Paul carried a deep sense of pride in his service throughout his life.

After returning home, Paul built a life centered on family. He married the love of his life, Bonnie Jean (Worrell) DelChiaro, on March 8, 1975, in Reno, NV. Paul and Bonnie moved to Antioch, CA in 1985 and enjoyed a full life together. They were married for 41 years until Bonnie passed on October 3, 2016.

Paul worked for the United States Postal Service in Walnut Creek, CA for 34 years, first as a mail carrier, then a vehicle operations trainer and an accident investigator and was known for his strong work ethic, kindness and sense of humor. He enjoyed creative writing, gardening, landscaping and projects at his home. He loved fast cars, going to car shows, and driving his 2007 Chevrolet Corvette. He cherished time spent with family and friends.

He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews and many other extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Bonnie Jean DelChiaro, his twin brother Peter Joseph DelChiaro and his three sisters, June Stables, Barbara Bas and Gloria Watson.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at the Antioch Covenant Church, 1919 Buchanan Road, Antioch, CA. A burial with military honors will take place at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Veterans of Foreign War or the Alzheimer’s Association.

The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the Northern Nevada State Veterans Home for their compassion and support.

Paul will be deeply missed and forever remembered.



Paul Joseph DelChiaro photos





Paul Joseph DelChiaro with dates

