Antioch Council appoints former Mayor Pro Tem to Police Oversight Commission, five to new General Plan Advisory Committee

Antioch City Clerk Michael Mandy administers the oath of office to the nine appointees during the Council meeting on Tuesday, April 14, 2026. Photo: Jaden Baird

Plus, two alternates

By Jaden Baird, PIO, City of Antioch

The Antioch City Council approved appointments to the General Plan Advisory Committee and the Antioch Police Oversight Commission (APOC) at its April 14, 2026, meeting.

General Plan Advisory Committee (GPAC)

At-Large Appointments:

James Becker, the Antioch Chamber of Commerce Chair and non-profit CEO;

Edgar Alejandro Martinez, a Senior Practice Support Advisor for Hills Physicians Medical Group/UC Berkeley/CSU East Bay;

Sean McCauley, a local commercial building and business owner;

Redonha Means, an HR Business Partner for Kaiser Permanente; and

Gerald Glenn “J.R.” Wilson, Jr., Founder of Delta Veterans Group.

Alternates:

Desiree Coronado, a volunteer with Team Jesus Ministries; and

Veiongo Uesi, a Corporate Security Investigator Analyst for BMO and University of Pheonix.

A total of 16 residents applied for the At-Large Member appointments. The GPAC will play a key role in shaping Antioch’s long-term vision by providing input on the City’s General Plan update. Learn more, here: Antioch General Plan

Antioch Police Oversight Commission (APOC) – Partial Term Appointment:

Manuel L. “Manny” Soliz, Jr., a Wealth Advisor with Thrivent and a former Antioch Mayor Pro Tem and Councilman.

The Commission provides independent oversight of the Antioch Police Department, helping promote transparency and accountability. Learn more, here: Antioch Police Oversight Commission.

Congratulations to all appointees and thank you for your commitment to serving the Antioch community!

Read more about each appointee in a related article.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



Council appointments oath of office 04-14-26

