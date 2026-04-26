Police investigate suspected homicide in death of 50-year-old Antioch man

47-year-old man who lives in same home detained, questioned

By Acting Sgt. John Cox #5705, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau

ANTIOCH, CA. — Antioch Police Department is investigating a suspected homicide following a late-night incident on Saturday, April 25, 2026.

Officers responded at 11:16 p.m. to a residence in the 1900 block of Wilson Court to assist Emergency Medical Services with a report of an unresponsive man. The man, a 50-year-old Antioch resident, was found not breathing by EMS personnel and died at the scene despite life-saving efforts.

Preliminary information indicates the man became unresponsive following an altercation with another resident.

Crime Scene Investigators and detectives from the Antioch Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit are leading the investigation. A resident of the same home, a 47-year-old man, was detained and interviewed by detectives.

The case remains under investigation, and no further details are being released at this time.

The Investigations Bureau will provide additional updates as they become available. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ibanez at (925) 779-6890 or ribanez@antiochca.gov.