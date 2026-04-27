Contra Costa County Assistant Auditor Controller Peter Karumbi runs for Auditor Controller

Source: Karumbi for Auditor-Controller campaign

The dedicated public servant and CPA with an MBA offers 14 years of experienced financial leadership, integrity

By Allen D. Payton

For more than 14 years, Peter Karumbi has proudly served the people of Contra Costa County through his work in the Auditor‑Controller’s Office. His career began as an entry‑level Accountant I, and through hard work, integrity and a deep commitment to public service, Karumbi advanced to his current role as Assistant Auditor‑Controller.

With current Auditor-Controller Joanne Bohren not running for election after being appointed to the position last year, Karumbi is seeking the position with her support.

He is committed to:

Protecting the fiscal integrity of the County’s financial records;

Ensuring compliance with the California Constitution, state codes and Board of Supervisors directives;

Providing accurate, timely financial information to the public and county partners; and

Supporting county departments, employees, special districts and regional agencies with professionalism and respect.

Karumbi is also endorsed by retired Contra Costa County Auditor-Controller Robert Campbell, Retired Assistant County Auditor-Controller Harjit Nahal and California State Treasurer Fiona Ma.

His journey reflects not only professional growth but also a genuine dedication to strengthening the financial foundation of our county.

“I understand the responsibility that comes with managing public resources, and I have devoted my career to ensuring accuracy, transparency and accountability in county financial operations,” Karumbi said. “I understand the responsibilities of this office because I’ve spent my career performing them.”

He also has experience in the private sector having worked for four-and-a-half years in Accounts Payable for Ross Stores, Inc. in Pleasanton.

Karumbi earned the designation of Certified Public Accountant in 2015 and earned a Master’s of Business Administration in 2013 from Cal State East Bay’s School of Business & Economics.

The first-time candidate for public office is married to Margaret Ng’ang’a and they have four daughters.

For more information about Karumbi and his campaign visit his LinkedIn profile and website at https://karumbiforauditor.com. The election is Tuesday, June 2nd.

Note: Herald publisher Allen Payton is a paid consultant for the Karumbi campaign.



Peter Karumbi & campaign sign

