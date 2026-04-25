Antioch Council to hold another Budget Study Session, vote on joining stormwater treatment JPA

Video screenshot source: CC Clean Water Program

Will hear about technology upgrade plan

By Allen D. Payton

During a special meeting on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, the Antioch City Council will again discuss the 2026-27 budget and vote on joining a new joint powers authority (JPA) to fulfill state-mandated stormwater treatment obligations. Formation of the JPA could lead to new property tax assessments. The Council will also vote on spending over $7.7 million on various City expenditures including $500,000 on new furniture for the Police Department and Animal Services.

Budget Study Session

The Budget Study Session will begin at 6:00 p.m. to discuss and provide feedback and direction to City staff regarding the budget development information provided for the Fiscal Year 2026-27 budget. Worksheets for Special Revenue, Capital Project, Internal Service, Antioch Public Finance Authority and Housing Successor to the Antioch Development Agency Funds. Enterprise, Street Light and Landscape, Recreation and Animal Service Fund budgets will be presented at a future meeting.

Closed Session

Before the regular meeting, the Council will hold a Closed Session beginning at 4:30 p.m. to discuss potential litigation and the new City Attorney’s Performance Evaluation. Since Lori Asuncion just started in the position on March 2nd, the meeting will most likely be to discuss goals and the council’s desires for her upon which she will later be evaluated.

The Contra Costa County Regional Alternative Compliance System Joint Powers Authority for Off-Site Green Stormwater Infrastructure flow chart. Source: Contra Costa Clean Water Program

Contra Costa County Regional Alternative Compliance System Joint Powers Authority for Off-Site Green Stormwater Infrastructure (Say that three times!)

Under agenda item 5, the Council will discuss and vote on joining the new Contra Costa County Regional Alternative Compliance (RAC) Joint Powers Authority (JPA), an innovative, regionally supported approach to fulfilling state-mandated stormwater treatment obligations. Developed through a partnership between Contra Costa Clean Water Program (CCCWP), the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board (“San Francisco Bay Water Board”), the RAC System provides an off-site, alternate compliance mechanism for the Off-Site Green Stormwater Infrastructure (GSI) that would normally be required on site.

According to the City staff report for the item, the council vote will include authorizing the JPA to establish one or more community facilities districts (CFDs), accept applications from property owners, annex properties to the CFD, and levy special taxes to finance on-going maintenance costs for the GSI.

Participation in the RAC JPA will require the City of Antioch to contribute to the JPA’s annual operating cost.

According to the RAC’s webpage, “The Regional Alternative Compliance System (RAC) is a revolutionary new funding system that provides a market-based, regional approach to stormwater treatment. Developed by the Cities of San Pablo and Walnut Creek, unincorporated Contra Costa County, and the Contra Costa Clean Water Program,the RAC is a first-of-its-kind model that provides sustainable long-term financing for larger, more strategic, regional green infrastructure projects.

“Instead of requiring each individual infrastructure project to handle stormwater on-site, developers can purchase “compliance units” in larger, shared green infrastructure facilities. This improves efficiency, directs resources to pollution hotspots (often in disadvantaged communities), and creates a dedicated funding stream for long-term maintenance. It’s a scalable solution for stormwater managers across California and beyond.”

Who is RAC For?

Developers

Some development and redevelopment sites may have constraints (size, steep grades, etc.) that make it difficult to build on-site stormwater treatment. When a project has difficulty building MRP-required stormwater treatment on-site, it can use the Contra Costa County RAC System to comply with the MRP.

Municipalities

Municipalities may purchase compliance units to comply with MRP Provision C.3.j impervious surface retrofit requirements. Additionally, municipalities with Regulated Projects, such as large road reconstruction projects, could use the Contra Costa County RAC System to comply with the MRP. Municipalities may also act as “sellers” through the Contra Costa County RAC System.

Non-profits

Non-profits or other environmental organizations may be interested in building GSI facilities that can be partially funded by selling compliance units through the Contra Costa County RAC System.

Contractors

Developers or contractors may be interested in building Off-Site GSI Projects to generate compliance units that can be sold through the Contra Costa County RAC System.

LEARN MORE ABOUT RAC

The RAC System is backed by $1.6M in U.S. EPA grants. RAC is being piloted now and will expand countywide by 2026, setting a model for stormwater managers across California.

See RAC Public Fact Sheet and Joint Powers Authority FAQ.

Consent Calendar Expenditures

During the Consent Calendar the Council will vote on approving $496,499.64 for new furniture for Police Department and Animal Services workstation remodel upgrades, a five-year, $2.5 million contract for on-call electrical contractor maintenance and repair services, a three-year, $2.4 million contract for the purchase and delivery of unleaded and diesel fuel for City operations, as well as $2.365 million for Water Treatment Plant chemicals and sulfuric acid for one year.

Proclamations

At the beginning of the meeting, the council will vote on approving two proclamations, one recognizing American Muslim Appreciation and Awareness Month, April 2026 and the other In Recognition of National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, April 12 – 18, 2026.

Source: Tenjumps presentation

Presentations

At the beginning of the regular meeting, the Council will receive two presentations. The first is a Technology Assessment & Roadmap Presentation from Tenjumps. The firm was hired by the City to “first assess the current state of the existing technology, then determine the desired future state, and create a roadmap to achieve it.”

The roadmap includes the following steps:

Fully adopt the NextRequest System for the Public Record Act request process, standardizing PRA management by transitioning all cross-department activity from email-based process into NextRequest.

Implement an agenda management system to manage City Council and public meeting agendas , materials, and actions items

Migrate business licensing function from LicenseTrack to Tyler Enterprise Permitting & Licensing software. It provides financial, human resources and revenue management solutions for cities, counties, and special districts;

Establish automated interfaces across systems that capture revenue into the central revenue sub-ledger within Tyler ERP Pro (Enterprise Resource Planning);

Complete the remaining implementation of Trimble Unity Maintain for the water treatment plant and decommission MobileMMS usage. According to the company’s product brochure, it is “cloud-based, GIS-centric enterprise asset management software that enables owners of complex properties and infrastructure to increase efficiency and reduce costs by optimizing asset operation and maintenance”;

Enable city departments to submit and track service requests to Public Works through Unity Maintain;

Centralize and automate manual human resources reporting to eliminate current manual processes and provide HR with accurate and automated daily reporting;

Create a technology enabled workflow to catalogue and track approvals for contracts to replace manual, email-based contract routing;

Create a structured framework to guide how the City identifies, evaluates, and acquires software systems; and

Establish a technology training program to empower city staff to better utilize everyday productivity tools along with specific functional tools essential to their departments.

The second will presentation will be the Antioch Community Foundation Update.

Meeting Details

The Closed Session will begin and the Budget Study Session and regular meeting, beginning at 7:00 p.m., will be held in the Council Chambers at City Hall located at 200 H Street in Antioch’s historic, downtown Rivertown. It can also be viewed via livestream on the City’s website, on Comcast Cable Channel 24 or AT&T U-verse Channel 99 and a recording posted later on the City’s YouTube Channel.

See complete agenda packet.



Tenjumps Summary of Costs & Benefits





Antioch Council Mtg CCC RAC JPA CCCWP stormwater





CCC RAC System flowchart

