City of Antioch, Con Fire continue 2026 Annual Weed Abatement Program

By Jaden Baird, PIO, City of Antioch

ANTIOCH, CA — The City of Antioch began its annual weed abatement program on March 30, 2026, with work continuing on or before June 30, 2026, to help reduce wildfire risk in City-owned open spaces.

Each year, the City coordinates this effort with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (CCCFPD) to mow and disc vegetation in designated areas. This seasonal work is an important part of Antioch’s wildfire prevention efforts and helps limit the spread of fire during the dry season.

The locations included in the City’s weed abatement program can be viewed on the maps posted on the City’s Street Maintenance webpage under Related Documents: https://www.antiochca.gov/1049/Street-Maintenance or City of Antioch_Annual Weed Abatement Maps

Residents with questions or concerns may contact the City of Antioch Public Works Department at (925) 779-6950 or by email at publicworks@antiochca.gov.



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