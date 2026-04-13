Help Keep Antioch Beautiful April 18 & 24

Cleanups at Nick Rodriguez Community Center and Antioch Skatepark then plant a tree on Arbor Day; participate in the #KeepAntiochBeautiful Photo Raffle

By City of Antioch Recreation Department

From Earth Day to Arbor Day, let’s work together to build a stronger, cleaner, more beautiful Antioch! Starting Earth Day, join us as we begin our service to the community. Gather friends and family to brainstorm a beautification project for your home, neighborhood, classroom, or local business, and put it into action! Don’t forget to capture your efforts with a photo and send to the Antioch Recreation Department! On Arbor Day, join our Parks and Rec Department as we plant trees at a local park. Be part of the volunteers who will serve in downtown Rivertown at the Nick Rodriguez Community Center and at the Antioch Skatepark in Prewett Community Park before enjoying a volunteer lunch.

What Is Earth Day?

First held globally on April 22, 1970, Earth Day promotes worldwide demonstrations of support for environmental protection. Attention is drawn to the achievements made by the environmental protection movement and awareness is brought to methods of protecting the Earth’s natural resources. Celebrated by billions around the world, Keep Antioch Beautiful is just one of the ways our community celebrates Earth Day.

What Is Arbor Day?

First celebrated in the U.S. in 1872, Arbor Day encourages public attention to the importance of trees in our ecosystem. Planting, relocating, and even climbing trees are encouraged, along with learning more about the myriad of ways trees function in our environment and help us all to exist.

Join us for Arbor Day 2026 as we come together to plant trees and invest in a greener future.

Plant a tree. Grow our future! Friday, April 24, 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM.

This Year’s Community Services

Trash Cleanup at Nick Rodriguez Community Center

Landscaping Projects at the Antioch Skatepark in Prewett Community Park

Plant Trees for Arbor Day at Prewett Community Park

Join the Social Media Photo Raffle

Note: Please bring work gloves.

#KeepAntiochBeautiful Photo Raffle

From Earth Day (April 22, 2026) to Arbor Day (April 24, 2026), show us how you and your family #KeepAntiochBeautiful. Post a picture of you, your family, friends, or coworkers performing an act of beautification for the city with the hashtag #KeepAntiochBeautiful and tag the Antioch Recreation Department (@antiochrec_ca) to be entered into our raffle. On Arbor Day, three lucky entries will be chosen to each win a prize dedicated to them and their efforts toward the beautification of our lovely city!

Sponsored in part by Antioch Rotary Club, Rotary Club of the Delta-Antioch and Celebrate Antioch Foundation.

Click to Register for all three activities.

For more information visit Keep Antioch Beautiful | Antioch, CA

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



City of Antioch Arbor Day 04-24-26





Keep Antioch Beautiful Day April 18

