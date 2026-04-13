Antioch Police, Animal Services recognize National Animal Care & Control Appreciation Week

Photos by Antioch Animal Services

By Antioch Police Department & Antioch Animal Services

This week marks National Animal Care & Control Appreciation Week also known as Animal Control Officer Appreciation Week and it’s the perfect time to pause and recognize the incredible people behind the work.

Antioch Animal Services is so much more than what you see at the front counter or on social media. It’s early mornings, late nights, tough calls, compassionate decisions, and showing up every single day for both the people and animals in our community.

Our Animal Control Officers are out in the field responding to calls, ensuring public safety, helping animals in need, and stepping into situations that require not only skill but patience, empathy, and heart.

Behind the scenes, our shelter staff are doing equally important work: caring for animals, supporting adopters, reuniting lost pets with their families, and keeping operations moving forward no matter the challenges.

If you see one of our team members this week whether in the field, at the shelter, or out in the community, take a moment to say thank you. It truly means more than you know.

According to the National Animal Care & Control Association’s website, the week is “our annual effort to celebrate and promote professionalism within the Animal Care and Control field on the national stage. As with other events designed to promote specific groups, professions, and other important causes, NACA is pleased to provide all the necessary encouragement for all localities who would like to show their appreciation to all their Animal Care and Control personnel. We encourage all Animal Care and Control agencies to have a special week of their own to show off their pride and receive recognition for the important services they provide to their communities.

“This week of appreciation is designed to give recognition to the hard-working men and women of Animal Care and Control who risk their lives and devote huge amounts of personal time and resources, while they serve the public like other public safety and law enforcement agencies empowered with the same duties.

“This is the week that these hard working and dedicated Animal Care and Control employees should be honored by having the whole community say, “Thank You”, for helping when no one else could, or would even know how to.

“The final day of the week culminates with a ‘cake and punch’ appreciation party held at a large reception area for all of the Animal Care and Control agency personnel, with special emphasis placed on all the officers and their individual special talents performed throughout the previous year.”

Antioch Animal Services is located at 300 L Street next to the Antioch Police Station on the corner of W. 2nd and L Streets in historic, downtown Rivertown. For more information or to volunteer visit Animal Services | Antioch, CA.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



Antioch Animal Services Week Fb

