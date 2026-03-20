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Mayor Bernal to hold Town Hall with State Treasurer Ma, State Senator Grayson April 2nd

By City of Antioch

Join Mayor Ron Bernal on Thursday, April 2, 2026, for a community conversation with state leaders, featuring State Senator Grayson and California State Treasurer Fiona Ma.

This town hall brings together local and state leadership to discuss issues impacting Antioch and the region. Residents will have the opportunity to hear updates, ask questions and engage directly with leaders working on behalf of our community.

Be part of the conversation and help shape Antioch’s future.

The event will be held at the Antioch Water Park Community Room at Prewett Family Park, 4701 Lone Tree Way from 6:00-7:30 PM.

Link to RSVP: https://bit.ly/COAMTH2026


the attachments to this post:


Mayor’s Town Hall 4-2-26


This entry was posted on Friday, March 20th, 2026 at 10:58 am and is filed under City Council, Community, Government. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

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