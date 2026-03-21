Former Antioch school district mechanic Pancho “John” Salvador passes at 94

Pancho “John” Salvador, 94, passed away peacefully March 16, 2026, in Bakersfield, CA. Born September 30, 1931, in Sherman Island, CA, he spent most of his life in the East Bay and graduated from Pittsburg High School.

John served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged. He married Ada Tanzo on July 22, 1956, and together they raised three children: Jay, Wendy, and Tod.

A mechanic by trade, John later worked for the Antioch Unified School District until retirement. He was known for his ability to fix almost anything and was a trusted mechanic to many.

He enjoyed boating, gardening, photography, motorcycles, and time with family. He and Ada moved to Bakersfield in 2005.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ada; his son, Jay; his parents; and several siblings. He is survived by his daughter, Wendy (Paul); his son, Tod; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren.

Mass will be held on March 26, 2026, at 11:00 AM, Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1313 A Street, Antioch. Interment to follow at Oak View Memorial Park, Antioch. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a local hospice organization.



Pancho Salvador younger & older





Pancho Salvador dates

