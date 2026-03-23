Minibikes towed, dirt bike rider cited for reckless driving during organized “Antioch Rideout 2026”

Photos: Antioch PD

100 riders involved

By Antioch Police Department

On Saturday, March 21, 2026, our Dispatch Center received multiple calls reporting a large group of approximately 50 dirt bikes and minibikes traveling throughout the city. Callers advised the group was riding recklessly, weaving in and out of traffic, and was being assisted by several vehicles blocking intersections.

Officers monitored the situation and used drones to track the group safely. When conditions allowed, officers made contact with several riders. Four mini bikes were towed and one additional dirt bike driver was cited.

According to Sgt. Rob Green, “The drivers ranged in age from 15 to 20 years old. Initially there were about 50 but it ended up being 100 riders involved. We could tell this was a mass organized event because a lot of them were in clothing that advertised it, called ‘Antioch Rideout 2026.’”

We are thankful for the community members who reported this activity and helped us respond quickly and safely. Reckless riding of this nature puts not only the participants at risk, but also other motorists, pedestrians, and families in our community.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



Mini & dirt bike riders & Mini bikes towed 3-21-26 APD

