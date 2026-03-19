LMC refocuses annual César Chávez awards to La Fuerza del Pueblo: Farmworkers’ Movement Legacy Awards

Artwork by The Herald.

In response to allegations against the late farm workers’ union leader

By Juliet V. Casey Geary, Director of Marketing & Media Design, Los Medanos College

Greetings from Los Medanos College,

In light of recent news concerning César Chávez and allegations of abuse of women and minors, Los Medanos College (LMC) is reorienting the awards that honored his legacy to focus instead on the collective work and values that are being recognized to strengthen community, social justice, labor rights and leadership. Since 1995, LMC has honored generations of activists, service providers, educators, students and more. We are proud of that tradition and will continue to honor the leaders born out of East Contra Costa County’s agricultural community. This year we will offer La Fuerza del Pueblo: Farmworkers’ Movement Legacy Awards.

Honorees will receive recognition at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 3, 2026, in the Student Union Conference Center, 2700 E. Leland Road in Pittsburg. La Fuerza del Pueblo in English means the power of the people. This event recognizes community members who stand as models of service, activism and non-violent social change. This year’s award categories include:

Exemplary Community Service

For long-standing commitment to service to others, sacrifice, helping the most needy, determination, non-violence, acceptance of all people, respect for life and the environment, celebrating community, knowledge, and innovation.

East County Educator Award

For demonstrating a commitment to student success and equity, particularly for students of color and those from low-income families.

La Fuerza del Pueblo Spirit Award

For emerging/student leader(s) who embodies the spirit of the movement, and who within the past year, made a significant impact on the local community in the areas of advocacy and social justice.

Legacy Award Values

Service to Others : Empowering individuals by engendering self-determination, self-sufficiency and self-help, rather than charity.

: Empowering individuals by engendering self-determination, self-sufficiency and self-help, rather than charity. Sacrifice : Recognizing the obligation every individual has to contribute to their community, despite having to endure great hardship.

: Recognizing the obligation every individual has to contribute to their community, despite having to endure great hardship. Help the Most Needy : Supporting efforts to reach those in need, those dispossessed, and those most forgotten individuals.

: Supporting efforts to reach those in need, those dispossessed, and those most forgotten individuals. Determination : Instilling an attitude that through steadfast commitment, patience, and optimism, people can overcome great adversity.

: Instilling an attitude that through steadfast commitment, patience, and optimism, people can overcome great adversity. Non-violence : Achieving social and economic justice and equality through bold and courageous action.

: Achieving social and economic justice and equality through bold and courageous action. Tolerance : Promoting and supporting ethnic and cultural diversity as a means toward informing and strengthening communities.

: Promoting and supporting ethnic and cultural diversity as a means toward informing and strengthening communities. Respect for Life : Holding land, people, and all other forms of life in the highest regard.

: Holding land, people, and all other forms of life in the highest regard. Celebrating Community : Sharing expressions of cultural identity through art, song and dance.

: Sharing expressions of cultural identity through art, song and dance. Knowledge : Pursuing self-directed learning, the development of critical thinking, and constructive problem-solving.

: Pursuing self-directed learning, the development of critical thinking, and constructive problem-solving. Innovation: Creating strategies and tactics to resolve problems and situations that often seem insurmountable.

About Los Medanos College (LMC): LMC is one of three colleges in the Contra Costa Community College District, serving the East Contra Costa County community. Established in 1974, LMC has earned federal designations as a Minority-Serving and Hispanic-Serving institution. It offers award-winning transfer and career-technical programs support services, and diverse academic opportunities in an inclusive learning environment. With exceptional educators, innovative curriculum, growing degree and certificate offerings, and state-of-the-art facilities, the college prepares students to succeed in their educational pursuits, in the workforce, and beyond. LMC’s Pittsburg Campus is located on 120 acres bordering Antioch, with an additional education center in Brentwood.

Read the statement by the United Farm Workers about the allegations against Chávez.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



LMC-La Fuerza-del Pueblo Awards

