Nationwide breakfast giveaway available exclusively to all Chick-fil-A® One Members

(ATLANTA) – Chick-fil-A® is rolling out a nationwide giveaway guaranteed to make cold, winter mornings a little brighter. From now through Saturday, Feb. 28 during breakfast hours, Chick-fil-A One® Members can claim a FREE Chick-fil-A® Chicken Biscuit* through the Chick-fil-A App, no purchase necessary.

“We love finding ways to surprise and delight our guests, especially during this years’ ‘Newstalgia’ celebration in honor of 80 years,” said Khalilah Cooper, vice president of brand strategy, advertising & media. “What better way to celebrate than by giving a breakfast classic to our Chick-fil-A One® Members? It’s our small way of thanking guests for being part of our story, then and now.”

The Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit is a breakfast classic, featuring a boneless breast of chicken, seasoned to perfection, hand-breaded and served on a buttermilk biscuit baked fresh daily at each restaurant. The breakfast entreé debuted in 1986, coinciding with the launch of the brand’s first ever standalone restaurant.

For nearly four decades, Chick-fil-A has offered Guests a variety of delicious ways to start their morning. From the classic Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit to lighter options like the Egg White Grill and heartier favorites like the Hash Brown Scramble Burrito with Jalapeño Salsa, breakfast remains a favorite time of day for Guests of all ages.

Throughout 2026 Chick-fil-A is delivering a year of ‘Newstalgia’, celebrating its 80-year heritage of quality, service and care. The campaign serves up beloved classics and fresh new twists, fun Guest experiences and moments of surprise and delight, from the new Frosted Sodas and Floats to Classic Cups and all-new, retro packaging.

Guests can download the Chick-fil-A App through their phone’s App Store or by visiting

Chick-fil-A.com/one. For more on our menu and information about Chick-fil-A’s food, people and Guests across the country, visit chick-fil-a.com.

*The breakfast reward can be redeemed during breakfast hours, from restaurant open until 10:30 a.m., while supplies last, and is limited to one reward per person, per Chick-fil-A One®account.

About Chick-fil-A, Inc.

Chick-fil-A, Inc. is the third largest quick-service restaurant company in the United States, known for its freshly-prepared food, signature hospitality and unique franchise model. More than 200,000 Team Members are employed by local Owner-Operators in more than 3,000 restaurants across the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom and Singapore.

Chick-fil-A local Owner-Operators live and work in the communities their restaurants serve, each supporting local efforts and making a positive impact. Chick-fil-A gives back through programs including the Chick-fil-A Shared Table® Program, True Inspiration Awards and Scholarships. The family-owned and privately held company got its start in 1946, founded by S. Truett Cathy. More information on Chick-fil-A is available at www.chick-fil-a.com and Chick-fil-A Press Room.



Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich

