Robbery suspects from Antioch, Oakland wanted in multiple Contra Costa jurisdictions in custody

Jarmaya Tillman of Antioch (left) and Allen Charles Benjamin Foster of Oakland (right) were arrested for bank robbery on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. Photos: CCC Sheriff’s Office

By Jimmy Lee, Director of Public Affairs, Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff

On Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at about 1:01 PM, Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office Valley Station deputy sheriffs responded to a report of a robbery at a bank on the 3100 block of Danville Boulevard in Alamo.

The suspect and vehicle descriptions were broadcast to area law enforcement agencies. Danville police were able to identify a license plate associated with the suspect vehicle and began searching for it.

Lafayette police officers also began searching for the suspect vehicle in the downtown area and witnessed an attempted robbery outside a bank on the 3600 block of Mt. Diablo Blvd. The suspect ran to a waiting vehicle, which fled toward Lafayette Circle. Lafayette police later located the unoccupied car parked on Lafayette Circle.

A replica firearm found in one of the suspects’ backpacks. Photo: CCC Sheriff’s Office

Lafayette police were able to detain two suspects near East Street and determine they were the suspects in the Lafayette attempted robbery and the Alamo robbery. A search of the suspect’s backpack found a replica Glock firearm. Another police department in the area is investigating a similar incident just prior to the Alamo robbery.

Jarmaya Tillman, 23-years-old from Antioch (born 4/13/2002) and 20-year-old Allen Charles Benjamin Foster of Oakland (born 3/28/2005), were arrested for robbery, attempted robbery and two counts of conspiracy.

Both suspects were booked into the Martinez Detention Facility.

Tillman is being held in lieu of $200,000 bail, while Foster’s bail is set at $150,000.

During the search for the suspects, Valley Station deputy sheriffs and Lafayette police were assisted by Danville PD, Orinda PD, Moraga PD and Concord PD.

According to the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office, Tillman is five-feet, 11-inches tall and 160-pounds and Foster is five-feet, 10-inches tall and 195-pounds.

According to localcrimenews.com, Tillman is Black and while an Oakland resident was arrested three times in 2020 and 2021 for burglary, with one arrest including charges for minor in possession of live ammunition and minor shall not be in possession of any concealed firearm. Foster is Black and this is his ninth arrest since 2023 by five other agencies for crimes including multiple counts of vehicle theft, grand theft, robbery, receiving stolen property and gun charges.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact the Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600. For any tips, email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



