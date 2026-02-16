Feb. 18th Board meeting agenda includes layoffs for 104 teachers, counselors, directors, vice principals and 193 classified staff to save $38 million

By Allen D. Payton

According to Danielle Watson, a parent of a child in the Antioch Unified School District, “as of Friday, Feb. 13, the District is allegedly pink-slipping Admin staff and plans to eliminate over 100+ teachers. They are also discussing proposed cuts to Special Education staffing, including classroom aides and support staff.”

As a result, a “Peaceful Protest is planned for Tuesday morning, Feb. 17 at the school district headquarters.

“Parents are raising concerns about student safety, IDEA (Individuals with Disabilities Education Act) compliance, and the impact on early grades (K–5), particularly for Black and Latino students who already lag in test scores (per CAASPP – California California Assessment of Student Performance – data from prior years),” Watson continued.

“Nearly one in five AUSD students has an IEP (Individual Education Plan). Parents are asking the Board to re-evaluate cuts and share a public impact analysis prior to finalizing any decisions at the Feb. 18 Board meeting,” she shared. “They are no longer negotiating with Special Education staff.”

Proposed Cuts on Board Meeting Agenda

The Board’s agenda for Wednesday night’s meeting confirms Watson’s concerns showing a total of 297 staff cuts to save almost $38 million in the annual budget.

Under Board meeting agenda Item 11.C. entitled, “Resolution 2025-26-44 Reduction or Discontinuance of Classified Services for Lack of Work or Lack of Funds” the proposed staff reductions include 192.725 FTE (full-time equivalent) positions, which “would reduce expenditures by approximately $17,881,838.79.”

Under Item11.D. entitled, “Resolution 2025-26-45 Reduction or Discontinuance of Particular Kinds of Certificated Services,” (which is numbered incorrectly) includes 60 teachers and 16 vice principals, plus counselors, directors and others. The reduction of 104 FTE would reduce expenditures by approximately $20,107,219.33.

The cuts are proposed by Superintendent Dr. Darnise Williams and Associate Superintendent for Human Resources Dr. Camille Johnson. According to the staff report for the items, “In the event classified – and certificated – services need to be reduced or discontinued due to lack of work and/or lack of funds, the Education Code requires that the Board take action to reduce/eliminate positions and that affected employees be provided written notice no later than March 15. The District will consider bumping rights, retirements, resignations, releases, and other attrition and give notice only to those employees who, according to seniority and Board-adopted tiebreak and competency criteria, are appropriate for layoff.”

“I would like for Dr. Williams to break this barrier of distrust among parents, staff and the broad community,” Watson stated. “This is her opportunity.”

Her greatest concern is about the cuts to special education teachers and para-professionals, and the safety of the students, especially those who have already demonstrated behavioral challenges.

“It’s concerning to think about the risk to teachers they’ll be causing, by forcing them to mitigate situations by themselves,” Watson said.

Several parents have sent emails to the Board and Superintendent. But as of today, Monday, February 16th, no response has been received from anyone, she shared.

The protest begins at 10 A.M. at the AUSD offices, 510 G Street, in Antioch’s historic, downtown Rivertown.



Protest vs AUSD 2-17-26

