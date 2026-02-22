Antioch Council seeks applicants for city commissions, board, committee

Positions on Police Oversight, Parks & Recreation and Sales Tax Oversight Commissions, Board of Administrative Appeals, General Plan Advisory Committee

pplication deadline: Feb. 27 at 5:00 p.m.

By Allen D. Payton

The Antioch City Council is seeking residents to serve on the following three commissions and one board. Any interested resident is invited to apply for the following vacancies by 5:00 p.m., Friday, February 27, 2026.

Antioch Police Oversight Commission

One (1) Partial Term Vacancy, expiring November 2026

The Antioch Police Oversight Commission shall advise the City Council and Staff on the administration of the Antioch Police Department and public safety issues to ensure that the policies conform to national standards of constitutional policing. The Commission shall promote, encourage, and facilitate community participation and oversight by reviewing and recommending policies that is sensitive to the diverse needs of residents, aiming to inform the community of its rights and responsibilities on interactions with police officers.

Meetings are held at 6:00 pm on the 1st and 3rd Monday of every month, except in July and December, when meetings occur only once, inside the Council Chambers, at City Hall, except for two meetings per year will be held at locations within Antioch for the purpose of increasing community engagement.

For more information visit Antioch Police Oversight Commission | Antioch, CA.

Parks & Recreation Commission

One (1) Partial Term Vacancy, expiring March 2028

The Commission serves in an advisory capacity to the City Council in matters pertaining to parks, recreation functions and policy, as well as engaging the community in programs and services. The Commission also surveys current and future recreation and park needs of the community to provide sound, year-round program for all ages.

Meetings are held at 7:00 pm on the 3rd Thursday of every month in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 200 H Street.

For more information please visit Parks & Recreation Commission | Antioch, CA.

Sales Tax Citizens’ Oversight Commission

The Sales Tax Citizens’ Oversight Committee shall review the expenditures and report publicly how the funds are being used to address the City Council’s stated priorities of maintaining Antioch’s fiscal stability, police patrols, 911 emergency response, youth violence prevention programs; ensuring water quality/safety; repairing streets; cleaning up parks/illegal dumping; restoring youth afterschool/summer programs; and other essential services. Each year, an independent auditor shall complete a public audit report of the revenue raised and its expenditure. The Committee’s review shall be completed in conjunction with the City’s budget process. The Committee’s report on its review, whether oral and written, shall be considered by the City Council at a public meeting before April 1 of each year. Any written report shall be a matter of public record.

Meetings are held at least twice annually at a location to be determined.

For more information visit Sales Tax Citizens’ Oversight Committee | Antioch, CA.

Board of Administrative Appeals

Three (3) Full Term Vacancies, expiring March 2030

One (1) Alternate Vacancy, Two-Year Term

The Board of Administrative Appeals hears appeals regarding administrative decisions by any official of the City dealing with Municipal Code Interpretations.

Meetings are held at 3:00 pm on the 1st Thursday of every month in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 200 H Street.

For more information visit Board of Administrative Appeals | Antioch, CA.

General Plan Advisory Committee

Five (5) Committee Member Vacancies

Two (2) Alternate Committee Member Vacancies

The City of Antioch encourages residents to become involved in their local community. One way to do so is to serve on various commissions, boards, and committees. Any interested resident is encouraged to apply.

Purpose: The Committee (GPAC) will serve as one of the primary channels for the community to provide input and make recommendations on the General Plan Update. Participation by members appointed to the GPAC is temporary; the roles and responsibilities of its members will terminate with City Council adoption of the General Plan.

Meetings will generally occur once per month, but there may be months when no meetings are held. The first meeting is anticipated to be held April 2026.

GPAC Requirements:

•Must be a resident of the City of Antioch.

•Members are subject to The Brown Act open meeting law.

•Commissioners are required to submit the Fair Political Practices Commission(FPPC) Form 700 (Statement of Economic Interests) upon assuming office, and everyyear thereafter.

•Commissioners are required to complete a 2-hour online AB1234 Ethics course withinone year of their appointment.

•Newly appointed and reappointed Members are required to take an Oath of Office administered by the City Clerk.

For more information see General Plan Advisory Committee.

To apply visit Boards & Commissions page on the City’s website select the link to download the application. The application will download onto your computer or mobile device and can be emailed directly to the City Clerk’s Office. You can also print and mail/drop off your application to the City Clerk’s Office at 200 H Street Antioch, CA 94509.

The City Council will vote for each appointment at a future council meeting.



Antioch_Logo_RGB

