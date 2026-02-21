Super Bowl anti-human trafficking operations net 29 traffickers, recovery of 73 victims

Source: Santa Clara DA’s Office

Including 7 traffickers in Contra Costa County; Contra Costa DA’s Office, Pittsburg PD participate

By Lt. Joshua Singleton, Task Force Commander, Human Trafficking Task Force, Santa Clara District Attorney’s Office

Days after the Super Bowl, the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Human Trafficking Task Force reported its own statistics: numbers that showed enhanced investigations resulted in the arrests of 29 traffickers and the recovery of 73 sex trafficking victims, including 10 minors. One of the victims, who was being trafficked in Oakland, was 12 years old.

Law enforcement operations were held throughout 11 Bay Area counties during the lead up to one of the world’s biggest sporting events. Similar enforcement is being prepared for the deluge of fans coming to see the 2026 FIFA World Cup soccer tournament games at Levi’s Stadium between June 13 and July 1.

District Attorney Jeff Rosen said: “Beyond football, the Super Bowl was a triumph of Bay Area law enforcement planning, organization, cooperation, and safety. Human trafficking is not a game, it’s a tragedy. However, our team was very successful. Close to 70 agencies effectively discouraged traffickers from exploiting the game and victims. For traffickers that still came to the game from all over the world with bad intentions, many ended up behind bars.”

The HTTF helped organize the efforts of 67 law enforcement agencies from Sacramento to Monterey.

For two weeks before the Big Game, the Task Force set up a command center in Sunnyvale populated with more than 20 analysts from various agencies, such as the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office, the DA’s Crime Strategies Unit, the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office, Pittsburg Police Department, federal agencies, and partners from community-based organizations such as In Our Backyard, and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The analysts worked on tips in real time and worked alongside agents in the field to do investigations and make arrests. Operations that often take weeks took minutes in the enhanced Human Trafficking Tactical Operations Center.

Launching almost 40 operations, investigators recovered 20 victims from San Mateo County alone. Seven traffickers were arrested in Contra Costa; six in Monterey and Solano counties. In Santa Clara County, seven victims were recovered, two traffickers arrested and a firearm was seized.

View the In Our Backyard 2026 Super Bowl Report.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



Super Bowl LX Human Trafficking Ops 2026

