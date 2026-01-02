Walk & Talk with Mayor Bernal at Black Diamond Mines Regional Preserve Jan 10

Registration deadline: TODAY! Jan. 2nd

By City of Antioch

Join Mayor Ron Bernal for a Walk and Talk at Black Diamond Mines Regional Preserve!

Get out and connect with your community while exploring the beautiful trails of Black Diamond Mines. This is your chance to chat directly with Mayor Bernal about what matters to you.

Saturday, January 10th, 2026

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Black Diamond Mines (Antioch) Upper Parking Lot, at the end of Somerville Road, 1 mile past the entry kiosk.

Please RSVP to GovAffairs@ebparks.org by January 2nd.

If accommodations are needed, please advise.

Looking forward to seeing you there!



Walk & Talk with Mayor Bernal 1-10-25

