DUI driver arrested after injuring Antioch Police sergeant at collision scene

By Lt. Joe Njoroge #7052, Antioch Police Field Services Division

On Friday, January 2, 2026, shortly before 2:00 a.m., Antioch Police Department officers were at the scene of a single-vehicle collision that had occurred approximately one hour earlier at the intersection of A Street and West 10th Street. APD patrol vehicles were positioned in the roadway to provide traffic control and prevent motorists from entering the intersection.

While officers were on scene, an APD sergeant was seated inside a marked patrol vehicle in a traffic control position when a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Rodrick Ivory, traveling at a high rate of speed toward the intersection, collided with the driver’s side of the patrol vehicle.

The sergeant and Ivory were assisted out of their vehicles by officers on scene and Con Fire personnel. Both were transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation.

During the investigation, Ivory exhibited signs of impairment. After being released from the hospital, he was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on DUI-related charges.

Thankfully, the Sergeant was released from the hospital and is recovering.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Antioch Police Department at tips@antiochca.gov.



APD & Crime Scene Do Not Cross – DUI Arrest

