Kaiser Permanente Antioch welcomes first baby of 2026
By Elissa Harrington, Sr. Media Relations & PR Rep., Kaiser Permanente Northern California
Kaiser Permanente Antioch welcomed its first baby of the New Year when Jett Jester arrived at 12:44 a.m. on January 1, 2026.
Jett was born five weeks early, but his parents Taylor Lisa and Ryan Jester said he doesn’t look premature. He weighed in at 6 pounds, 11 ounces.
“It’s a New Year’s we will never forget,” said proud dad Ryan Jester. “We feel extremely blessed to have a healthy baby boy. We love him beyond words.”
Taylor Lisa & Ryan Jester and baby Jett