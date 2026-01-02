Kaiser Permanente Antioch welcomes first baby of 2026

Baby Jett Jester born January 1, 2026, with mom, Taylor Lisa and dad, Ryan Jester at Kaiser Permanente Antioch. Photos: Kaiser

By Elissa Harrington, Sr. Media Relations & PR Rep., Kaiser Permanente Northern California

Kaiser Permanente Antioch welcomed its first baby of the New Year when Jett Jester arrived at 12:44 a.m. on January 1, 2026.

Jett was born five weeks early, but his parents Taylor Lisa and Ryan Jester said he doesn’t look premature. He weighed in at 6 pounds, 11 ounces.

“It’s a New Year’s we will never forget,” said proud dad Ryan Jester. “We feel extremely blessed to have a healthy baby boy. We love him beyond words.”



Taylor Lisa & Ryan Jester and baby Jett

