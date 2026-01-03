Measles case confirmed in Contra Costa County

Possible exposure in Walnut Creek Dec. 17- 19, 23, 24 or Lafayette Dec. 21

By Contra Costa Health

Contra Costa Health (CCH) is notifying the public of a confirmed case of measles in the county, identified on Dec. 24, 2025. The individual was contagious in public between Dec. 17 and Dec. 24, and people may have been exposed at the locations listed below.

Locations of potential measles exposure:

Dec. 17 or Dec. 19: Anthropologie, 1149 South Main St., Walnut Creek

Dec. 18: Macy’s, 1320 Broadway Plaza, Walnut Creek; ALO, 1292 Broadway Plaza, Suite 1106, Walnut Creek; Apple Store, 1200 South Main St., Walnut Creek

Dec. 21: STAT Med, 3799 Mount Diablo Blvd. #100, Lafayette

Dec. 23-24: Kaiser Permanente Walnut Creek Emergency Department, 1425 South Main St., Walnut Creek

People who were at these locations during the dates listed above may be at risk of developing measles, especially if unvaccinated, pregnant or immunocompromised. Measles can develop seven to 21 days after exposure. If you were at these locations during these times, you should confirm with your healthcare provider that you have been fully vaccinated against measles or have had measles infection in the past.

If symptoms develop, stay home and call your healthcare provider immediately before seeking care so they are prepared to take care of you. Those who have been symptom free for more than 21 days after being exposed are no longer at risk for developing measles.

A large majority of Contra Costa County residents are fully vaccinated against measles and have lifetime protection against infection. CCH encourages all eligible unvaccinated residents to get immunized against measles with two doses of the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine to ensure their protection.

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory virus that can linger in the air or on surfaces for over an hour after the contagious individual leaves an area. This makes it even easier to spread to those who do not have protection. Also, a person can spread the virus to others even before they develop symptoms. Symptoms of measles include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and a rash that spreads over the body.

Although the risk of contracting measles is low for those who are fully vaccinated, members of the public should be aware of the situation and watch for symptoms.

CCH is conducting contact tracing and notifying local healthcare providers to be vigilant for possible measles cases. CCH continues to monitor the situation and will provide updates if more information becomes available.

