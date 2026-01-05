11-year-old Antioch girl shot in head

Yellow evidence markers show locations of bullet casings as Antioch Police respond to the scene of the shooting of an 11-year-old girl in Antioch Monday afternoon, Jan. 5, 2025. Photos courtesy of ContraCosta.news.

In critical, but stable condition

By Acting Lt. Gary Lowther #4032, Antioch Police Field Services Division

On Monday January 5, 2026, at 12:38 PM, Antioch Police Department officers responded to a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the Delta View Apartment complex located at 3915 Delta Fair Boulevard.

While officers were responding, they learned that an 11-year-old girl had sustained a gunshot wound to the head while inside a vehicle in the apartment complex parking lot. After the shooting, the vehicle left the apartment complex and drove to a nearby shopping center parking lot. Multiple callers reported the vehicle’s location, allowing officers to respond directly to the shopping center.

Upon arrival, officers located the girl inside the vehicle and immediately rendered first aid until relieved by Contra Costa County Fire Department personnel. The girl was transported to Children’s Hospital Oakland, where she is listed in critical, but stable condition.

Preliminary investigation indicates the shooting occurred in the parking lot of the apartment complex. At the time of the incident, the victim was seated in the passenger seat of her family’s vehicle as they were exiting the parking lot. At this stage of the investigation, the family does not appear to have been the intended targets.

“The suspect was on foot when the shooting occurred,” Lt. Bill Whitaker shared. “It’s unclear if he was shooting at someone nearby the vehicle or at the vehicle.”

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Antioch Police Detective John Cox at (925) 481-8147 or via email at jcox@antiochca.gov.

All additional inquiries regarding this case should be directed to Investigations Lieutenant Whitaker at (925) 779-6876. Further updates will be provided by the Investigations Bureau as they become available.Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



Girl shot in head scene bullet case markers 1-5-26 CC.news

