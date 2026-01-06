Following SWAT standoff barricaded suspect in Antioch surrenders

The Antioch Police SWAT standoff on E. 6th Street Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2025, included multiple officers pointing their guns at the house where the armed suspect was barricaded and the Brentwood Police Bearcat Rescue Vehicle. Photo by Allen D. Payton. The armed suspect, Matthew Jeff Britt, Jr., who surrendered peacefully, can be seen in previous arrest photos. Source (left & center) OffenderRadar.com and (right) California Megan’s Law Website.

31-year-old Matthew Britt, Jr. arrested for assault with a deadly weapon of 25-year-old woman; also arrested last June for assault with firearm; is a registered sex offender

By Acting Lt. Gary Lowther #4032, Antioch Police Field Services Division

On January 6, 2026, at approximately 8:16 a.m., Antioch Police Department officers responded to a report of a family dispute at a residence at 51East 6th Street.

Upon arrival, officers contacted a 25-year-old woman, an Antioch resident, and determined she was the victim of a felony assault. The woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers attempted to make contact with the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Matthew Jeff Britt, Jr. Britt barricaded himself inside the residence and refused to exit. Officers learned Britt was possibly armed with a knife and had an extensive criminal history involving violence and evading law enforcement.

Several officers had guns pointed toward the house located on the north side of the street.

Antioch Police officer points his gun at the house where the armed suspect was barricaded. Photo by Allen D. Payton

At one point, two girls walked past the police tape and were stopped by Antioch officers. Following a confrontation with officers, one girl was detained, handcuffed and placed in the back of a police vehicle. She could be heard saying, “He’s about to kill himself. Why would I not go in there? Why are you doing all this? He didn’t do anything to anybody.”

Instead of being sent to Juvenile Hall as one officer said could have happened, he released the girl.

Police blocked off E. 6th Street at A Street.

Antioch Police blocked off East 6th Street at A Street. Photo by Allen D. Payton

Due to the circumstances, the Antioch Police Department SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiations Team were deployed. Antioch SWAT members escorted three neighbors from their home next door. The Brentwood Police Department’s Bearcat rescue vehicle arrived on scene and was deployed to assist with the standoff.

After several hours of negotiations and de-escalation efforts, Britt voluntarily surrendered without incident. According to Antioch Police Captain Matt Koch, he “surrendered peacefully.”

Britt was uninjured and was evaluated by medical personnel at his request. He was subsequently booked into the Contra Costa County Jail on felony assault charges and is awaiting criminal filing by the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office.

Matthew J. Britt’s information on the California Megan’s Law Website. Screenshot

According to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office, the six-foot, one-inch tall, 200-pound Britt was born on 11/20/1994 and is being held in the Martinez Detention Facility.

According to localcrimenews.com, he is Black and was also arrested by Antioch Police on June 19, 2025, for assault with firearm on a person, possession Of Ammunition, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm when not the registered owner and destroying evidence.

According to OffenderRadar.com, Britt is a registered sex offender convicted in 2015 of pandering with a minor over 16 years of age and is lives in Antioch which was confirmed by the California Megan’s Law Website.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



Matthew J Britt CA Megan’s Law Website screenshot





Antioch Police blocked off E 6th St at A St 01-06-26 ADP





Antioch Police officer points gun at house 01-06-26 ADP





Antioch SWAT standoff 01-6-26 ADP & Matthew J Britt photos

