In Memoriam: Antioch resident Clarke Christian Wilson passes at 64

A Life to Remember: June 8, 1961 – December 29, 2025

Clarke Christian Wilson was born on June 8, 1961, in Buffalo, New York, to the proud parents James Arthur Wilson, Sr. and Theonia Lee Smoot-Wilson. From an early age, Clarke’s life was shaped by faith, family, music, and a deep love of sports.

Clarke was educated in the Buffalo Public School system and graduated from Kensington High School, Class of 1979. He was known for his love of music and was blessed with a melodic high tenor voice that brought joy to those who heard him sing. Music remained a lifelong passion and a meaningful form of expression throughout his life.

Clarke had a very strong work ethic and started his working career in the steel mill in Buffalo, NY upon arriving to California he worked as a bouncer at the Palladium. Clarke knew he loved the art of public service and started working at AC Transit and maintained employment for 18 years where he started as a Bus Operator then promoted to Road Supervisor and later retired. Eager to return, his love for Public Transportation continued for an additional 18 years working for various transit agencies.

A devoted sports enthusiast, Clarke was a die-hard Buffalo Bills fan and a proud bandwagon supporter of the Oakland Raiders and most recently the San Francisco 49ers. Basketball also held a special place in his heart, especially the Golden State Warriors. He cherished attending Warriors games with his wife and children and enjoyed exclusive team experiences that created lasting family memories.

On December 31,1986, Clarke married Mele Enisalini Pouliviaati. From this union, his firstborn son, James Arthur Wilson, was born on August 11, 1987. Clarke and Mele divorced in 1990, after which Clarke embraced the role of a dedicated single father.

On September 3, 1998, Clarke married Velma Roberts-Wilson. Shortly thereafter, on October 14, 1998, he welcomed his first daughter, Lauren Madison Ford-Wilson, with her mother, Lynelle Ford. Clarke and Velma made a loving and committed decision to raise his children together as a family. Their union was further blessed with the birth of two children: Claryssa Christian Wilson, born December 16, 2000, and Jesse Allen Lee Wilson, born May 4, 2002. They moved to Antioch in 2011.

Clarke’s faith journey began at Shiloh Baptist Church in Buffalo, New York. Later, he became a member of Greater Cooper AME Zion Church. Upon marrying Velma, he joined New Life Gathering, under the covering of Pastor Charles Thomas, Sr., where he continued to grow in faith and fellowship.

Clarke Christian Wilson traded life for eternity on Monday, December 29, 2025, at 1:49 pm, he will be remembered for his love of family, his soulful voice with his love for smooth jazz, R&B and gospel music, his unwavering sports loyalty, his awkwardly witty sense of humor and dry sarcasm and his commitment to faith and fatherhood. His legacy lives on through his children, family, and all whose lives he touched.

Clarke was preceded in death by his father James Arthur Wilson, his mother Theonia Lee “Sweets” Smoot, two brothers – James “Jimmy” Arthur Wilson, Jr. and Vincent Warren Wilson, four sisters – Lois, Ione, Doris and Delores, several sisters- and brothers- in-law, and several uncles and aunts. To cherish his memory, Clarke leaves behind his loyal wife of 27 years Velma Wilson, four children James Arthur Wilson, Lauren Madison Ford-Wilson, Claryssa Christian Wilson and Jesse Allen Lee Wilson; his Grandson Vehikite Christian Wilson; his last surviving brother John Allen Smith; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Velma & Clarke Wilson





Clarke Wilson with family 2





Clarke Wilson with family 1





Clarke Wilson’s Homegoing Celebration Announcement

