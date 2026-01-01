Antioch Animal Services staff thank supporters, provide annual stats

Source: Antioch Animal Services

By Acting Animal Services Manager Cat Cottle, City of Antioch

To everyone who showed up for animals in 2025 – thank you. Truly.

Thank you to every adopter who chose a shelter pet and saw worth, potential and love where others may have overlooked it. You didn’t just adopt an animal – you changed a life, and in many cases, saved one.

Thank you to every family who reclaimed their pet. Reunifications matter. They are joyful, emotional, and often overlooked wins and they remind us why identification, community and second chances are so important.

Thank you to the fosters and rescues – the ones who said “yes” when the shelter was full, when an animal needed quiet, healing, decompression, medical care, or just a couch and a human. The late nights, the medications, the training, the heartbreaks and happy endings – thousands upon thousands of hours given freely, out of pure compassion.

And thank you to our volunteers – the steady, dependable presence behind the scenes and on the front lines. The walkers, cleaners, enrichment creators, transporters, photographers, event helpers, admin angels, and everything in between. Your time is your most valuable resource and you gave it generously.

Every adoption, every reunion, every foster placement, rescue transfer, every hour volunteered helped carry our shelter and our community through another demanding year. None of this work happens in isolation. It takes people – good, committed, patient people – choosing animals again and again.

We see you.

We appreciate you.

We could not do this without you.

From the bottom of our hearts – thank you for being part of the village in 2025. ~ AAS



Antioch Animal Services logo & 2025 Stats

