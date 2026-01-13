Suspect in Antioch shooting of 11-year-old girl self-surrenders

Shooting suspect Ryan Hardy, Jr. self-surrendered to the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office on Monday, Jan. 12, 2026. Photo: Antioch PD

Held on $2.92 million bail

Police share latest condition of victim

By Lt. William Whitaker #6155, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau

On Monday, January 12, 2026, Ryan Hardy, the suspect in the shooting of an 11-year-old girl in Antioch on January 5th, self-surrendered to the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office.

As a result of the continued investigation, detectives have determined that the victim and her family were not involved in any criminal activity at the time of the shooting. The shooting appears to have occurred because of a misidentification of the intended target. The case is expected to be filed with the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office later this week.

As previously reported, on Monday January 5, 2026, at 12:38 PM, Antioch Police Department officers responded to a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the Delta View Apartment complex located at 3915 Delta Fair Boulevard. While officers were responding, they learned that an 11-year-old girl had sustained a gunshot wound to the head while inside a vehicle in the apartment complex parking lot.

On Jan. 7th, police identified Hardy and encouraged him to peacefully surrender.

Asked about the condition of the girl, Lt. Whitaker responded, “She is trending in the right direction. She is stable, staring to regain her sight and can walk. It will be a long road of recovery, but she is alive.”

Previously, he shared that “the bullet is lodged in her head and they’re trying to monitor to her to decide if they’re going to remove it or leave it.” Asked if the doctors had made a determination, Whitaker responded, “They are leaving it in for 90 days and will then reassess.”

According to the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office, the 23-year-old Hardy is being held on $2.92 million bail, currently in San Francisco County Jail #2.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Antioch Police Detective John Cox at (925) 481-8147 or via email at jcox@antiochca.gov.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



