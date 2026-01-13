To expand respite care

By Nikki Lopez

Caregiver OneCall, an Antioch-based nonprofit, will host the All Our Love for Caregivers Gala on February 26, 2026, bringing together community leaders, advocates, and supporters to raise funds and awareness for caregiver support and expanded respite care across East Contra Costa County and the greater region. The event will be held at Center Concord, 5298 Clayton Road.

Caregiver OneCall was founded to support unpaid family caregivers who provide daily care for loved ones with dementia, disabilities, chronic illness, or complex medical needs. While caregiving affects families of all ages and backgrounds, many caregivers experience exhaustion, isolation, and burnout with little access to relief or guidance.

Funds raised through the gala will directly support expanded respite services, caregiver training, and real-time support for caregivers. Respite care allows caregivers temporary relief so they can rest, work, attend appointments, or simply recharge, helping prevent burnout and family crisis.

The evening will be celebratory while centering on the serious realities caregivers face. The program will feature lived caregiver stories and the recognition of individuals who have made a meaningful impact on caregivers and families in the community.

The gala will be emceed by Dave Clark of KTVU, longtime Bay Area media personality and caregiver advocate. Christina Irving of Family Caregiving Alliance will deliver the keynote address, sharing insights on the importance of caregiver support and policies needed. Debbie Toth, CEO of Choice in Aging, will be honored for her leadership and dedication to aging, individuals with disabilities, and caregiver services. The evening will also include a special musical performance and caregiver story shared by Anastacia Downey, award-winning Bay Area neo-soul artist and caregiver.

While rooted in Antioch, Caregiver OneCall serves caregivers throughout the region through partnerships with community organizations, ensuring caregivers are supported, informed, and never left to navigate care alone.

Community members, caregivers, leaders, and philanthropists are invited to attend, learn more about the importance of respite care, and support an organization strengthening families across the region.

Event Details

Event: All Our Love for Caregivers Gala

Date: February 26, 2026

Location: Center Concord, 5298 Clayton Road

Organization: Caregiver OneCall

Purpose: Fundraising and awareness to expand respite care and caregiver support

Service Area: East Contra Costa County and surrounding communities

Get your ticket: www.caregiveronecall.org

24/7 Free Support Line: 833-927-6599



Anastacia Downey

