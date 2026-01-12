Police seek public’s help in case of 17-year-old boy shot in Antioch

At gas station early Monday morning

By Lt. Michael Mellone, Field Services Division, Antioch Police Department

On Monday, Jan. 12, 2026, at 1:11 a.m., Antioch Police Department officers responded to the ARCO at 3300 Hillcrest Avenue for a report of a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers located a 17-year-old juvenile suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The juvenile was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment, and his condition is not considered life-threatening.

The victim’s identity is not being released.

This incident is being actively investigated by APD detectives. Investigators are conducting follow-up interviews, collecting and analyzing evidence, and reviewing available video and other investigative leads in an effort to identify and locate all involved parties. The investigation into this incident remains ongoing. To protect the integrity of the investigation, the Antioch Police Department is not releasing additional details at this time.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact the Antioch Police Department Investigations Unit at (925) 779-6926. You may also email information to tips@antiochca.gov. Tipsters may remain anonymous.