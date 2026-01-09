“Doc Hollywood” said “I give out hope not prescription dope”

Celebration of Life January 30th

Dr. Lance Lindale Miller, age 59, passed away on December 26, 2025, in Walnut Creek, California. He was born on July 3, 1966, in Walnut Creek.

Lance was the beloved husband of Treasure Miller and a devoted father to Alexis, Ashley, Haley and Presley Miller. He was also a loving father-in-law to Victor Galli. He is survived by his father, Jimmie Miller, and his brother, Jimmie Miller. He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Miller, and his brother, Brian Miller. He is also lovingly remembered by his cherished dogs, Kash and Cilla, who were a special part of his daily life and family.

Lance was a man full of life — kind, loving, generous, outgoing and faithful. He had a contagious joy and an unforgettable presence. He had a way of lighting up a room without even having to say a word, known for his bright smile, infectious energy and love for bold neon colors. He truly loved life and lived it to the fullest.

Family was everything to Lance. He deeply loved his wife and daughters, and cherished time spent together. Outside of family and work, he enjoyed golf, trips to Tahoe, the beach, vacations and cheering on his favorite teams, including the San Francisco 49ers and The U. He was a jokester, a gift-giver and a steady, uplifting presence to all who knew him.

Lance graduated from Antioch High School in 1984. He attended Los Medanos College and New College of California in San Francisco, where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Biology. He went on to earn his Doctorate of Chiropractic from Life West College, graduating in 1991.

Dr. Miller practiced chiropractic care for 34 years and was the owner and lead chiropractor of Miller Chiropractic Injury Center in Antioch. Chiropractic care was never “just a job” to Lance — it was his calling. His slogan, “I give out hope, not prescription dope,” reflected his commitment to healing without reliance on medication. His personal motto was, “Live every day like it’s your last,” a belief he embodied fully in both his work and his life. He also believed deeply that he moved the bone, and God did the healing, approaching every patient interaction with humility, compassion and faith. He was committed to one-on-one patient care, always taking the time to listen, connect and make every patient feel seen, valued and cared for.

Lance had a deep love for his community and generously volunteered his time, especially in support of high school athletics. He devoted countless hours caring for student-athletes, providing treatment on the sidelines and supporting football, basketball and cheer programs. He found great purpose in helping young athletes stay healthy and active, and his presence and generosity made a lasting impact on the schools and families he served.

A man of Christian faith, Lance leaned on his faith throughout his life and especially during his illness. His unwavering trust in God provided strength and comfort and inspired those around him.

A Celebration of Life will be held on January 30, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. at Fellowship Church, located at 4873 Lone Tree Way, Antioch, California. There will be no reception to follow.

In honor of Dr. Lance Miller, the family plans to eventually create a nonprofit under his legacy. This future organization will reflect his passion for chiropractic care, one-on-one patient connection and compassionate healing.

Dr. Miller’s legacy lives on through his family, his patients and the countless lives he touched through his healing hands, joyful spirit and faithful heart.

As Doc would say, “Elvis has left the building.”



