29-year-old man suffers gunshot wound to the neck in Antioch

Police seek public’s help to ID, locate suspect

By Lt. Franco Cesar #7264, Antioch Police Field Services Division

On Thursday, January 8, 2026, at 10:46 p.m., Antioch Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of Wilbur Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located a 29-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck. Officers immediately rendered medical aid until Contra Costa Fire Protection District personnel arrived on scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he is being treated for injuries that have been determined to be non-life-threatening.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact the Antioch Police Department at tips@antiochca.gov.



